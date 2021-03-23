Cooper Standard recognized as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the second consecutive year by Ethisphere

For the second time, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Cooper Standard is committed to world-class operations through honest, ethical and responsible business, and is proud to be one of only four honorees in the automotive industry. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

“The true strength of a company, and the values that govern it, become even more evident during challenging times,” said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. “Our positive work environment and culture provides Cooper Standard the needed foundation to maintain our steadfast commitment to being a trustworthy business. Being again recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies is a testament to our values, culture and employees who are dedicated to conducting responsible business throughout the Company.”

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Cooper Standard for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

The full list of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

