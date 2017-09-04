Cooper Standard to present at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) will present at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in New York City. The conference, which provides investors the opportunity to gain insight into a select group of automotive companies, will include presentations from approximately 50 organizations, as well as one-on-one meetings and panel discussions.

The Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Edwards will provide an overview of the Company’s business strategies at 3 p.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard’s Investor Relations website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/index.cfm.

