Cooper Standard named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 list

For the second consecutive year, Cooper Standard was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. Newsweek and Statista again partnered to develop a list of top 400 performing companies in corporate social responsibility (CSR) matters in the United States, spanning 14 industries. The list – based on three key areas of CSR: environmental; social; and corporate governance (ESG) – can be viewed on Newsweek’s website. Companies outlined were selected from a pool of 2,000 based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports, in addition to an independent survey of 7,500 U.S. residents.

“In addition to being committed to developing innovative products and systems, Cooper Standard is also dedicated to strong governance, and social and environmental sustainability,” said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. “We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista for our corporate social responsibility efforts and our progress towards world-class performance in all areas of our business. We are committed to delivering sustained value for all our stakeholders.”

Cooper Standard’s 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report shares goals and discussions for its ESG priorities and includes Cooper Standard’s first response to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Standards for the Auto Parts Sector. Click here to view the full 2019 report.

Being recognized as one of Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies is further testament to Cooper Standard’s commitment to ethical business practices. Earlier this year, the Company was also recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies, one of four honorees in the automotive industry.

SOURCE: Cooper Standard