Cooper Standard named 2020 Supplier of the Year and winner of coveted Overdrive Award by General Motors

Cooper Standard is pleased to announce that it was once again named a GM Supplier of the Year winner and was also recognized as an Overdrive Award winner in General Motor’s 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

This is the fourth consecutive year Cooper Standard has received the Supplier of the Year award and the second consecutive year we have been recognized for both our sealing and fluid handling products. The Company was also one of only four companies to be recognized as an Overdrive Award winner in the category of ‘Sustainability’. GM highlighted Cooper Standard for its Fortrex® chemistry platform which enables an improved value stream versus traditional EPDM and TP sealing materials. Fortrex® offers enhanced product performance while also significantly reducing the total lifecycle carbon footprint through product weight savings and more efficient manufacturing processes with reduced emissions.

First presented in 2012, GM’s Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement within GM’s Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization’s key focus areas, including sustainable value streams, total enterprise cost and profitability, safety, launch excellence, accelerating innovation and nurturing relationships.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,” Amin said. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

The 2020 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by General Motors for our quality, innovation and performance efforts,” said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. “These two prestigious awards further demonstrate Cooper Standard’s commitment to providing our customers with industry-leading solutions while also doing our part to help reduce emissions and improve overall sustainability of our products and the Company as a whole. Our Fortrex® chemistry platform is a key enabler in our sustainability journey.”

