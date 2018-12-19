Cooper Standard announces plans for new world headquarters

Cooper Standard today announced that the company will build a new world headquarters. The new facility will be located in Northville, Mich., a short distance from Cooper Standard’s current world headquarters in Novi and in close proximity to its Global Technology Center in Livonia, Mich. The project is expected to be completed in early 2020.

Cooper Standard has grown in size and scope in recent years, with expansions in both automotive and non-automotive markets around the world. The new facility will meet the growing needs of the Company and reflect the Company’s culture of innovation, fostering enhanced employee collaboration with the latest in creative workspaces to further expand innovation to all areas of the business.

“Our new world headquarters will be designed to fit our strategic vision and support our culture of innovation and employee engagement,” said Jeffrey S. Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. “This is an important new chapter for Cooper Standard that will help ensure our competitiveness and ability to recruit and retain talent. The new Northville facility will enable easy access for our stakeholders and provide an environment that will support and contribute to the future growth of the Company.”

Located on 7 Mile just west of Haggerty, the 3-story 110,000-square-foot facility will be built with the latest state-of-the-art energy management systems with a keen focus on recycling to reduce the building’s overall carbon footprint, while enhancing comfort for employees. The new headquarters will house approximately 400 employees with opportunities for future expansion and offer the latest employee work/life amenities and services, including: an open-concept office space with extensive in-person collaborative and video conferencing spaces; and unique outdoor spaces along with walking options to a variety of local services.

Cooper Standard was awarded a $1.3 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The Company has engaged the following companies for this project: Schostak Brothers & Company; Lindhout Associates Architects; and Cunningham Limp.

