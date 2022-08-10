Cooper Standard announces joint development agreement of innovative dynamic fluid control technology for the electric vehicle market

Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) announced a joint development agreement with Industrie Saleri Italo S.p.A. (Saleri) to create a novel family of high-performance coolant fluid management devices for the battery electric vehicle market (EV).

NOVI, Mich., August 9, 2022 – Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today announced a joint development agreement with Industrie Saleri Italo S.p.A. (Saleri) to create a novel family of high-performance coolant fluid management devices for the battery electric vehicle market (EV). These new products combine the functionality of pumps with advanced fluid control, routing and connection technologies into single devices, enabling simplified EV architectures and improved performance and range. With a compact design and extensive configuration options, the devices provide flexibility in vehicle designs and can be integrated easily into existing systems and across vehicle platforms. These new products will drive significant expansion of content per vehicle and margins.

“We are pleased to partner with Saleri on this important innovation project as we continue advancing our fluid handling strategy to meet the unique needs of the electric vehicle market,” said Tom Stimson, vice president engineering and product development, Cooper Standard. “The core competencies and capabilities of both companies provide a unique blend of expertise to optimize fluid flow in the vehicle, offering our customers improved operational vehicle performance.”

“Once again we have been recognized for our expertise in developing thermal management solutions that are able to adapt to each customer’s needs,” said Matteo Cosmi, managing director, Saleri Group. “Being valued by Cooper Standard makes us proud. The new joint development will address the battery electric vehicle market, offering new solutions to reduce energy consumption and augmented efficiency through fluid management in a smart, compact product with the flexibility in also adapting to existing systems.”

