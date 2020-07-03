Cool initiative: Audi Occupational Health joins in the Tetris Challenge

What looks like a carefully unpacked toy from above is actually real. The paramedics from Audi Occupational Health have now taken the Tetris Challenge, too. What is the challenge? To completely clean out the service vehicle and neatly arrange the equipment next to the ambulance – including the paramedics themselves. A nice side effect of this fun inventory: The equipment gets checked and overhauled in the process.

Audi Occupational Health is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020. What started out small in 1920 has developed into a big success story: The first paramedic was hired a century ago in Neckarsulm to respond to emergencies and injuries suffered by his colleagues. Today, Audi Occupational Health applies sustainable and holistic practices to the subject of health: Well over one hundred health experts are responsible for acute emergency care and individual prevention, for ergonomic, safe and health-preserving design of workstations, and for the mental health of Audi employees.

More about the #TetrisChallenge

For some time now, people have been posting photos online with the hashtag #TetrisChallenge, showing an overhead view of fire department or police equipment, among other things. It all started with the police in the canton of Zurich. They published a picture on Instagram of an emptied-out police car, two officers and their equipment – from handcuffs and a warning triangle to a bulletproof vest. Underneath was the comment: “If you’ve always wondered what’s inside a traffic police patrol car – voilà.” Since then, thousands of photos showing the interiors of the vehicles used by police or fire departments, for example, have been posted online under the hashtag #TetrisChallenge.

SOURCE: Audi