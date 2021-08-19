Cool as ice: new Special Edition appearance package brings throwback style to Mustang family

Ford is taking a page out of its Mustang history book with the introduction of the new Mustang Ice White Edition Appearance Package

Today in celebration of the Woodward Dream Cruise, Ford is taking a page out of its Mustang history book with the introduction of the new Mustang Ice White Edition Appearance Package for both Mustang coupe and Mustang Mach-E. This marks the first time in 28 years Ford is offering a white-on-white Mustang and the first time ever for the coupe.

“Mustang has always had the power to attract attention on the road, but the new Mustang Ice White Edition could – just like the original ’93 Triple White Fox body feature Mustang – become one of the hot collectibles of future generations,” said Jim Owens, Mustang brand marketing manager. “We are proud to continue a longstanding Mustang tradition of continuously offering fresh, new styling options for customers to empower them to make their Mustang an extension of who they are.”

The package is the first to be offered to both Mustang Mach-E and Mustang coupe customers.

Ice White Edition Mustang Mach-E

The 2021 Car and Driver EV of the Year, North American SUV of the Year and one of the hottest all-electric SUVs on the market will exclusively offer the new Mustang Ice White Edition Appearance Package on Mustang Mach-E Premium models.

Star White Metallic Tri-Coat paint includes unique Star White mirror caps and wheel lip moldings to ice-out the exterior. Front and center on the grille is an Oxford White pony badge, which also appears between the tri-bar taillamps. The package adds unique 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with Oxford White-painted pockets.

Light Space Gray sets the cabin stage, appearing on the seats, center console and door-panel armrests. A Bright Silver hex-patterned instrument panel plus an Oxford White pony badge on the steering wheel add chill to the interior environment.

Orders for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition open in the fall. The vehicle will be in showrooms early next year.

Ice White Edition Mustang Coupe

Reminiscent of the 1993 Triple White Fox body feature Mustang, the 2022 Mustang coupe Ice White Edition gives customers the option to add even more head-turning style to the world’s best-selling sports car1. Ford made just 1,500 Triple White Fox body feature Mustangs – all convertibles.

Available on Mustang EcoBoost® and GT Premium fastback models, the Mustang Ice White Edition comes lacquered exclusively in Oxford White and features unique iced-out taillamps, plus heritage-inspired 19×9-inch wheels in matching Oxford White with machine-surfaced pockets. Just like on the Ice White Edition Mustang Mach-E, the Ice White Mustang coupe comes with Oxford White pony badges and fender badging.

The black and white interior features Oxford White leather seat inserts front and rear, plus Oxford White leather door panels. An aluminum appliqué on the dash and white accent stitching on the center console, door panels, shifter boot, headrests and more add to the cool cabin environment.

Ice White Edition Appearance Package-equipped Mustang EcoBoost and Mustang GT Premium coupes arrive at dealers in early 2022.

SOURCE: Ford