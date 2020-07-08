Convinced: Volánbusz adds to its NEOPLAN Tourliner fleet once again

With coaches having ground to a complete standstill during the coronavirus crisis, there are now tentative signs that the European coach tourism industry is starting to recover. Coaches are back up and running on long-distance routes, bringing tourists from A to B. In Hungary, buses and coaches are popular and frequently used modes of transport amongst tourists and the wider population. It is one of the most frequently used modes of public transport in the South-East European country for good reason. “This is also down to the fact that many operators make a point of having safe and comfortable vehicles – Volánbusz is no different,” says Martin Strier, Managing Director at MAN Truck & Bus in Hungary, who adds: “We are delighted that the company has ordered another 29 NEOPLAN Tourliners.” These modern, high-floor coaches are expected to be up and running this summer.

The new NEOPLAN Tourliners will be used throughout Hungary. They are powered by a highly efficient D26 engine with 470 hp (346 kW), which meets the requirements of the Euro 6d emissions standard. “As such, these new buses are even more powerful and environmentally friendly than their predecessors,” says Strier. What’s more, the NEOPLAN Tourliner is exceptionally quiet and cost-efficient thanks to its automated 12-gear MAN TipMatic Coach gearbox. The air conditioning unit, WiFi system, USB charging points and 230 volt sockets also provide a high degree of comfort and convenience, even on long journeys. Each of the 2-axle premium coaches can seat 49 passengers and each seat comes with a seat belt and a footrest. Alongside comfort, economic efficiency and sustainability, the safety of the passengers and the driver was vitally important to Volánbusz. The driver is assisted by numerous intelligent systems in every driving situation. These systems include the Electronic Stability Program ESP, the Anti-slip Control System ASR, the Lane Guard System and the Emergency Brake Assist EBA.

Volánbusz has placed its trust in buses from MAN Truck & Bus for many years. It was only last year that 43 NEOPLAN Tourliners were handed over to the Hungarian transport company, in 2018 that number was 31 and in 2017 it was 30. “This means that Volánbusz Zrt. has bought 133 new NEOPLAN buses in the past four years. The fact that the company has placed its trust in us and is continuously upgrading its fleet with Tourliners goes to show that our vehicles are highly innovative,” says Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus.

The NEOPLAN Tourliner: step into the premium class with this genuine all-rounder

It only takes one glance to realise that the Tourliner is a member of the NEOPLAN family: The domed front with its comet-like tail extending into the roof, the multi award-winning NEOPLAN classic sharp-cut design and the ring-shaped LED daytime driving lights speak an unequivocal language that characterises the brand. The interior of the vehicle has the same unmistakable look. A bright and generous ambience is created thanks to an indirect lighting concept, keen contrasts using grey and beige tones and pleasant colours. In addition to its look, the coach stands out due to its first-rate level of comfort, countless safety features, excellent handling characteristics and low fuel consumption. The coach has its performance and torque-enhanced engine and optimised driveline to thank for this. What’s more, the new exterior design has once again improved its aerodynamics by more than 20 percent in comparison to the previous model. The NEOPLAN Tourliner is available in 2-axle or 3-axle vehicle variants and in a total of four different lengths. “It has always been our goal to provide companies with the greatest possible degree of flexibility – and that means supplying a bus that is tailored to their requirements,” emphasises Rudi Kuchta.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus