Convenient charging of electric vehicles without the need for a card or app: Hubject and Daimler pilot a solution for Plug&Charge that is ready for production

Drivers of electric vehicles previously needed to have the right charging card or smartphone app to gain access to public charging stations. To simplify this process, the Berlin-based emobility specialist Hubject has developed a solution, which enables customers to access charging stations by means of a digital certificate: Plug&Charge via the international standard ISO 15118. The automotive manufacturer Daimler and Hubject have now concluded the pilot phase of the innovative system in cooperation with the charging point operator ebee smart technologies. With the new smart EQ fortwo/forfour, Daimler now has the first electric vehicle in series production that supports Plug&Charge. With this system, Hubject and Daimler provide a future-oriented response to the development of a convenient approach in relation to emobility, as even payment is made automatically.

The charging cards and smartphone apps currently in use are subject to regular criticism due in particular to their complex operation. To make the charging process simpler and more convenient for drivers of electric vehicles, Hubject has implemented a Plug&Charge ecosystem, which does not require any other access media. The procedure is also significantly superior to previous approaches in terms of security thanks to modern encryption and signature mechanisms.

The international ISO standard 15118 is used in Hubject’s charging solution for the first time. ISO 15118 governs the automated, secure exchange of information between the vehicle and the charging infrastructure based on digital certificates. Once the connection between the vehicle and the charging station is established, the authorization data from the driver is transmitted and compared in encrypted form. After the check has been completed, the charging process starts automatically and the payment process is then carried out without any further action. Plug&Charge via ISO 15118 thus enables secure authentication and authorization of a charging process for the first time, also available offline, where all that is required is to plug in the charging cable – Plug and Charge.



Daimler AG has been a shareholder of Hubject GmbH since 2012. Intelligently connected charging solutions are a key component of the emobility campaign of Mercedes-Benz Cars. Keeping the mobility needs and comfort of its customers in mind at all times, Daimler AG takes a holistic approach to the issue of charging with various types of partnerships and projects. With the new smart EQ fortwo/forfour, Daimler has the first electric vehicle in series, which supports ISO 151118 and therewith ready for the future rollout of the system. This makes the company the perfect partner for the recently completed pilot phase of the world’s only ISO 15118 ecosystem currently in production from Hubject. The successful tests confirm that Plug&Charge is ready for series application as an innovative solution for the automated authorization and payment of the charging process.

“Together with Daimler, we are drawing closer to our vision: simple charging and payment for electric vehicles for everybody. Everywhere. Charging with Plug&Charge via ISO 15118 is our next step on the way towards a fully automated, customer-friendly charging experience,” remarks Hubject CEO Christian Hahn.

In addition to the shareholders of Hubject, all market players worldwide across all industries can now join Hubject’s ISO 15118 ecosystem. The ISO 15118 standard also describes further types of applications such as the future integration of electric vehicles in the energy grid (smart charging), thus laying the foundations for a secure, sustainable charging infrastructure.

