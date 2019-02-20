Continual and HERE Technologies collaborate to improve connected mobility

Continual, a leading provider of Connected Car and subscriber Mobility Experience Analytics, and HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location services, have partnered to create a pioneering integrated solution for mobile network operators (MNO), designed to continuously monitor and map the connected experience of users on the move across the entire road network. The product also provides the added benefit of performance analysis of different mobile networks.

Under the new collaboration, Continual is embedding HERE Cellular Signals and HERE Traffic Analytics into its Mobility Experience Analytics solution to deliver a range of benefits to MNOs. HERE Cellular Signals is a unique data asset that accurately correlates aggregated information about mobile network performance onto roadways, while HERE Traffic Analytics provides visibility into road traffic patterns. Integrated into Continual’s AI-based analytics, the enriched solution will enable MNOs to better prioritize network tasks to improve the experience of users who are traveling, as well as to enhance the prediction and automation of network changes to mitigate for cells with increased load.

Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAV) are placing new demands on mobile networks, and MNOs are seeking to provide seamless connectivity to enhance their operation and safety. This trend is driving the need for nationwide, instantaneous network quality heatmaps that can be drilled down in relation to any relevant parameter or service. Smart Cities will also require up-to-date reports detailing crowd locations, movement of pedestrians, car traffic flow, and so on, to optimize infrastructure development. Both commercial and public sector organizations will be able to use this information for better planning and marketing.

At the same time, legacy networks will remain in service for several more years, and mobile operators will have an even greater need to understand the effects of multi-vendor, multi-technology networks – combining 3G, 4G and 5G – on the customer experience. A new integrated Continual dashboard will provide a single location for monitoring such environments.

“As 5G networks and always-online automated vehicles edge closer to reality, we’re seeing growing convergence between the mobile telecom and automotive markets,” said Michiel Verberg, Senior Manager Strategic Partners, HERE Technologies. “We’re excited that Continual’s existing deep relationships with MNOs coupled with our established automotive partnerships will provide us with a unique opportunity to better address this important evolving market.”

“Continual’s Mobility Experience Analytics solution re-defines the approach that mobile operators and automotive companies can adopt towards monitoring and improving the connected experience of car drivers, passengers and subscribers who are traveling,” said Assaf Aloni, CMO of Continual. “HERE’s impressive portfolio of automotive and network technologies is very synergistic with ours, and the partnership is enabling us to create even stronger solutions for Connected Mobility.”

Continual and HERE will demonstrate their integrated solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, 25 – 28 February 2019, on Stands 5D81 in Hall 5 (Israeli Pavilion) and 2E14EX in Hall 2 respectively.

SOURCE: HERE Technologies