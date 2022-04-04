Continental wins series order for ergonomic V-shaped display worth more than €1 billion

Two-in-one: Instrument cluster and center display arranged in V-shape under one cover glass help to capture information faster and easier

Continental is expanding its production-ready display portfolio by winning a series order for V-shaped displays in the amount of more than €1 billion. The solution will be integrated into multiple carlines of a global Asian vehicle manufacturer. The technology company is thus driving forward the success of large, seamless and individually shaped displays that enrich the user experience (UX) in the vehicle interior as a dominant surface. “We are delighted to have received yet another series order for one of our state-of-the-art display solutions, proving once again our user experience competence,” says Philipp von Hirschheydt, Head of the User Experience Business Area at Continental. “Our V-shaped display solution provides superior comfort and ergonomics for the driver, simplifies capturing important driving information and offers an even more appealing two-in-one solution. It is suitable for a wide range of vehicle variants.” The order intake for display solutions is now more than €5.5 billion.

The V-shape consists of a flat display with a backlight and is covered with a curved (“V-shaped”) glass. It extends from the driver’s area to the center console and visually connects the two screens of the instrument cluster and center information display under one surface. The radius and angle of the display solution focuses on the driver’s perspective, placing him or her at the center of the information output. Its ergonomics make it even easier for the driver to perceive relevant information faster, which reduces driver distraction and can make driving safer. The start of production is scheduled for 2023.

V-shaped display meets need for highly individual shapes and designs

Thanks to the use of a special bonding technology, the so-called Optical Bonding, there is no visible boundary or gap between the instrument cluster and the embedded information display. This results in a seamless V-shaped appearance of the display solution. Its free-standing design contributes to a very smooth integration into the curved lines of elegant dashboard shapes.

In addition, the radius of this solution allows the visual content to be viewed even more comfortably from the driver’s seat. All content is displayed at almost the same viewing distance, allowing the driver to capture information more easily and quickly. Thus, the display solution creates a kind of “surround” experience that can improve the driver’s user experience and driving safety.

SOURCE: Continental