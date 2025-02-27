Continental: VW ID.7 runs exclusively on EcoContact 7 S from the factory

Volkswagen approves a sportier version of the new EcoContact 7 for the ID.7

Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.7 runs on the right Continental tires from the factory: the EcoContact 7 S has received exclusive worldwide original equipment approval in the 21-inch tire size. The EcoContact 7 S boasts maximum energy efficiency, low rolling noise, high mileage and powerful steering precision, making it an ideal tire solution for electric vehicles such as the ID.7.

The EcoContact 7 S owes its special efficiency to the new rubber compound and Smart Energy Casing technology. The EcoContact 7 S uses new materials in the tire carcass, inner layer and tire wall. These reduce friction inside the tire, lowering rolling resistance and increasing energy efficiency, while the optimized design of the tire wall enhances aerodynamics. Continental has combined various technologies to achieve this. One such element is the “aerodimple” structure borrowed from golf – recesses embedded in the tire sidewall that reduce the air turbulence behind the tire. This means that the vehicle has to expend less energy to move the tire.

The newly developed Silent Pattern tire profile also results in low rolling noise. For this purpose, the experts at Continental optimized the spacing and angle of the tread blocks in the tread. This helps to reduce road noise in cities – for both electric and combustion vehicles. The tread design is therefore ideally matched to the frequencies that typically occur at speeds of around 50 km/h, resulting in a more pleasant noise experience for passers-by and residents. Compared to the EcoContact 7, the tread compound of the EcoContact 7 S provides special traction and handling in the wet.

Its optimized efficiency, low rolling noise and high mileage make the EcoContact 7 S an ideal tire solution for electric vehicles. That is why this Continental tire also bears the “EV-compatible logo” on the sidewall, which explicitly recommends the tire for use on electric vehicles.

This tire line has been approved for VW ID.7 in numerous countries in the following sizes:

EcoContact 7 S (ContiSeal), 235/40 R21 98H XL

EcoContact 7 S (ContiSeal), 265/35 R21 101H XL

SOURCE: Continental