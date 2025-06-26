Continental tire plant in Timisoara receives ISCC PLUS sustainability certification

Certified documentation of origin and use of more sustainable materials

The Continental tire plant in Timisoara, Romania, recently received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS sustainability certification. This globally recognized standard certifies that Continental meets specific documentation requirements relating to the use of renewable and recycled raw materials. It also confirms the completely transparent traceability of the raw materials used in the production process. Certification of the raw materials enables Continental to ensure the end-to-end traceability of materials from renewable and recycled sources. For the premium manufacturer, this is a further step on the way to more than 40 percent renewable and recycled materials in its tire products by 2030. In addition to the tire plant in Timisoara, the plants in Lousado (Portugal), Hefei (China), Puchov (Slovakia), Korbach (Germany), Sarreguemines (France), and Otrokovice (Czech Republic) are already ISCC PLUS-certified production sites of Continental Tires.

The certification was based on compliance with and documentation of certain processes for the mass balance of raw materials. The mass balance approach mixes fossil, renewable and recycled raw materials in existing systems and processes. The quantities used are tracked along the entire value chain and can therefore be allocated proportionately at any time. The mass balance approach enables Continental to gradually increase the proportion of more sustainable materials in its products. It ensures that the balance of certified more sustainable materials can be accurately reported.

“With the successful ISCC PLUS certification of our tire plant in Timisoara, we now have seven certified tire plants. This shows that our consistent commitment to the responsible use of resources and the use of circular and bio-based materials is a high priority for us,” says Jorge Almeida, head of Sustainability for Continental Tires.

“ISCC PLUS certification marks an important step forward for the Timisoara tire plant on our path to more sustainable manufacturing. The certification complements our broader sustainability efforts, which include investments in renewable energy and emissions treatment, as well as the production of efficient tire lines like the EcoContact 7. It reflects our team’s dedication to responsible manufacturing and our contribution to Continental’s global sustainability ambitions.” says Șerban Nicolescu, head of the Continental Tires plant in Timisoara.

Complete traceability of mass balance-certified materials

International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) was established in 2010 as part of a multi-stakeholder initiative and is a leading global certification system aimed at promoting a traceable, sustainable, deforestation-free and climate-friendly supply chain. ISCC certifications are recognized worldwide and encompass sustainable agricultural biomass, biogenic waste and residues, non-biological renewable materials and recycled carbon-based materials. The development and implementation of various certification standards is ISCC’s tool for furthering its mission to mitigate climate change and bring greater traceability to global markets and supply chains.

As of this year, Continental has increasingly been using mass balance-certified materials in its tire production. Examples include synthetic rubbers made from bio-based and bio-circular raw materials or carbon black, which is produced in part using oil from circular processes.

The Continental tire plant in Timisoara

Continental’s tire plant in Timisoara is one of the most modern sites in its global production network. With nearly 2,700 employees, the plant has steadily evolved over the years, becoming a benchmark in the Romanian industry. It is also an example of technological transformation through automation and digitalization, as well as sustainability and social involvement.

With a diverse portfolio of summer, winter and all-season tires for passenger cars and light trucks, in sizes from 13 to 21 inches, the plant integrates the latest technologies for high performance products. With an annual production capacity of around 16 million tires, the Timisoara facility supplies major automotive manufacturers, as well as markets worldwide.

