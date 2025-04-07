Continental supplies tires to 18 of the 20 highest-volume EV manufacturers worldwide

Nine of the 10 highest-volume electric vehicle manufacturers in each of the regions – Asia-Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and the Americas – opt for tires from Continental

In 2024, Continental supplied tires to 18 of the world’s 20 highest-volume manufacturers of fully electric vehicles. These include manufacturers such as BYD, Geely, Volkswagen, NIO, Mercedes-Benz and Renault. In each of the three regions, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North, South and Central America (the Americas) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), the premium tire manufacturer supplies nine of the 10 highest-volume electric vehicle manufacturers with original equipment tires. According to the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), every fifth car sold worldwide is already electrically powered.

“The high level of trust placed in Continental original equipment tires by electric vehicle manufacturers worldwide confirms: We offer our customers an inspiring driving experience,” says Manja Greimeier, who heads the original equipment business in Continental’s Tires group sector. “Electric vehicles require particularly low rolling resistance for maximum range, quiet rolling noise for maximum driving comfort and, as is always the case with Continental tires, no compromises when it comes to safety.”

Low rolling resistance, high efficiency and quiet rolling noise are the keys to success

Electric vehicles place particular demands on tires because they are generally heavier than comparable combustion-engine vehicles due to the weight of the batteries. Additionally, they generate instant torque when starting off. The increase in load and the higher torque this causes can lead to increased tire abrasion. Electric vehicles are also quieter than vehicles with a combustion engine, which results in a more noticeable rolling noise of the tires.

Continental began optimizing its tires for reduced rolling resistance, quieter rolling noise and high mileage at an early stage – long before electric vehicles became mainstream. The tire manufacturer introduced its first tire line specifically designed for energy efficiency back in 1993 – the ContiEcoContact. The seventh generation of the EcoContact was recently launched. On the EcoContact 7, a specially optimized sidewall design ensures improved aerodynamics and thus enhanced energy efficiency. Continental’s developers combined a number of technologies to achieve this. One element is the “aerodimple” structure borrowed from golf balls. Recesses embedded in the sidewalls reduce the air turbulence behind the tires, so the vehicle requires less energy to move them. This makes the EcoContact 7 an ideal solution for both combustion-engine and electric cars.

Essentially, all vehicles, regardless of their drive type, benefit from the technological advances made by tires from Continental. Each of the current lines in the entire Continental tire portfolio is therefore optimized for all drive systems. Since 2023, the EV-Compatible logo on the sidewall has indicated which tire models are designed for use and optimized range on electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Continental