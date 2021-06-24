Continental supplies tires for the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Continental receives original equipment approval for PremiumContact 6

Continental has received approval for original equipment of the Ford Mustang Mach-E for its PremiumContact 6 tire. The PremiumContact 6 is specifically geared for sporty and comfortable driving, but at the same time is able to increase the range of electric vehicles thanks to its low rolling resistance.

“Providers of sporty electric vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E value good handling, steering precision and safety at high speeds. Furthermore, a particularly low rolling resistance increases the vehicle’s range,” says Andreas Schlenke, tire developer at Continental.

He adds: “There is not the one tire for fully electric vehicles. Rather, we have been working for over a decade to further develop our existing portfolio in such a way that they meet the requirements of all electric vehicles and at the same time are able to sustainably reduce emissions of combustion vehicles.” All tires supplied for the Ford Mustang Mach-E have a rolling resistance class A, according to the EU-tire label the best value in this area.

​​​​​​​The PremiumContact 6 is specifically geared towards comfortable sedans and sporty cars. It combines comfort with precise steering response, safety and environmental characteristics. To reach this, the tire engineers developed new compounds, a new tire design as well as a tread that rolls comfortably.

As a result, the performance in terms of handling, rolling resistance, mileage, and comfort was increased by up to 15 percent compared to the predecessor model.

SOURCE: Continental