Continental supplies digital access system for premium Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV

The order from Audi—a premium manufacturer—for Continental’s key and access system once again confirms that Continental is developing exactly the technologies that the market demands. In addition to the conventional, physical car key technology, Continental is supplying the complete digital CoSmA system for the Audi Q6 e-tron, consisting of integration into a central control unit, transceivers featuring ultra-wideband radio technology and intelligent software.

In addition, Continental has played a significant role in developing the standard for contactless, digital vehicle access. Today, the company is regarded as a pioneer in this field and already equips several vehicle models from various manufacturers with corresponding systems.

“With the Audi Q6 e-tron, we’re equipping an important new electric model from Audi with a particularly reliable and digital access solution,” says Jean-François Tarabbia, head of Architecture and Network Solutions at Continental Automotive.