Continental supplies digital access system for premium Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV

Continental is providing the new premium Audi Q6 e-tron SUV with a comprehensive access system. In addition to a conventional car key, the solution comprises the digital, smartphone-based CoSmA intelligent access system, based on highly secure ultra-wideband technology (UWB). A major advantage of the virtual, digital car key: the vehicle can be locked and unlocked without having to physically hold a car key or smartphone. The option to operate the vehicle using a physical key remains available.The system works with many mobile phone models from major smartphone providers. The Audi Q6 e-tron is a battery-electric powered sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the premium mid-range class, produced in Ingolstadt.
The order from Audi—a premium manufacturer—for Continental’s key and access system once again confirms that Continental is developing exactly the technologies that the market demands. In addition to the conventional, physical car key technology, Continental is supplying the complete digital CoSmA system for the Audi Q6 e-tron, consisting of integration into a central control unit, transceivers featuring ultra-wideband radio technology and intelligent software.
In addition, Continental has played a significant role in developing the standard for contactless, digital vehicle access. Today, the company is regarded as a pioneer in this field and already equips several vehicle models from various manufacturers with corresponding systems.
“With the Audi Q6 e-tron, we’re equipping an important new electric model from Audi with a particularly reliable and digital access solution,” says Jean-François Tarabbia, head of Architecture and Network Solutions at Continental Automotive.
Real “key” technology for secure and convenient vehicle access
Access to the vehicle is controlled via “Bluetooth Low Energy,” a particularly energy-saving variant of the Bluetooth standard, and ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology. The position of the smart device is determined using the UWB technology. Additionally, the radio technology precisely detects the position of an authorized virtual key in the owner’s pocket, near the vehicle or inside the vehicle itself. Thanks to precise location detection, CoSmA is able to effectively prevent so-called relay attacks, also known as the “man-in-the-middle” technique. Car thieves are thus no longer able to intercept and relay the key signal to gain unauthorized access to the vehicle.
CoSmA has already received the German Innovation Award. Bestowed annually, this award recognizes significant, forward-looking product innovations that are increasingly shaped by user-centered design, making everyday life more convenient.
