Continental strengthens market position with ultra-high-performance tires

Global increase in sales: more than half of all Continental passenger car and light truck tires sold are ultra-high-performance (UHP) tires

Continental is continually expanding its strong position in the global market for ultra-high-performance (UHP) tires. UHP tires are technologically sophisticated, available in sizes from 18 inches and designed for safe and dynamic driving at high speeds. Between 2019 and 2024, the premium tire manufacturer sold around 15 percentage points more UHP tires in the passenger car and light truck segment worldwide. Over the same period, the share of sales of UHP tires for all Continental brands rose from 38 to 52 percent, and to 60 percent for the core Continental brand. Five years ago, this figure sat at 46 percent.

“For us, ultra-high-performance tires are much more than a technological flagship product – they are a strategic driver of innovation,” says Edwin Goudswaard, Head of Research and Development at Continental Tires. “Their development requires engineering of the highest standard, high-tech materials and precise testing and production processes. At the same time, they demonstrate our solid position in the premium segment and significantly contribute to Continental’s economic strength.”

UHP tires are distinguished by excellent grip, precise steering, strong brake performance and high driving stability. They are used primarily on powerful vehicles such as sports cars, SUVs and luxury sedans. And the global demand for them continues to grow. The UHP segment is predicted to expand by around 9 percent annually until 2029. The increasing popularity of SUVs and the electrification of the powertrain are important growth drivers. Continental is also experiencing high demand for UHP tires in the Asia-Pacific growth region, especially in China.

SportContact 7: high-performance technology from Korbach leads to top test results

Continental offers UHP tires in all product segments: summer, winter and all-season tires. The flagship product in the UHP portfolio is the SportContact 7. Since its global market launch in 2022, the SportContact 7 has been named the winner in 21 out of 24 independent tire tests – a success rate of over 87 percent. The testing panels particularly praised the “shortest braking distances under all test conditions” and the “very balanced and safe vehicle handling on dry roads and even better performance on wet roads compared with the competition.” They were also impressed by the tire’s performance when subjected to a sporty driving style, thanks to its precise steering characteristics, reliably reproducible driving responses and excellent grip.

Continental is continuously investing in the further development of its UHP products. Close collaboration with vehicle manufacturers and renowned tuning specialists such as AC Schnitzer and Brabus plays a fundamental role. “These partnerships enable us to transfer ideas from the high-performance segment to the mass market,” explains Goudswaard. The High Performance Technology Center (HPTC) in Korbach produces high-performance tires for especially powerful and technologically sophisticated passenger cars. Continental also tests its tires at the HPTC under realistic extreme conditions. “Through precise, repeatable and globally standardized tests, we can ensure that our products meet the highest standards for safety, performance and innovation.”

Renowned vehicle manufacturers around the world place their trust in Continental’s UHP expertise. The tire manufacturer has received original equipment approvals for the SportContact 7 for various vehicle models such as the Porsche Panamera, Maserati Levante, Audi RS6 Avant, Polestar 3, BMW 5 Series and BYD Seal. The tire has been developed for vehicles with an electric or conventional drive and is available in 120 sizes from 18 to 24 inches.

