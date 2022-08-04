Continental relies on bio-attributed PVC BIOVYN™ for technical and decorative surface materials

Continental selects bio-attributed PVC BIOVYN™ for its production of surface materials for the automotive industry

Continental is going to use BIOVYN™, bio-attributed PVC, from INOVYN in the production of its technical and decorative surface materials for its automotive customers. The agreement will help to reduce its carbon footprint and meet customer demand for sustainable bio-based products.

BIOVYN™ is a new generation of PVC grades certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB). It is a ‘drop-in’ product that is made from a 100% renewable raw material, avoiding fossil-based feedstocks. This innovative product enables more than 70% greenhouse gas savings compared to the production of PVC in the conventional way.

“Major automotive manufacturers are now demanding more sustainable raw materials such as biobased polymers,” explains Dr. Dirk Leiß, who leads Continental’s Surface Solutions business area. “With the fully bio-attributed PVC material, we meet these customers’ demand, contribute to more sustainability and drive innovation of products at the same time.”

Inna Jeschke, Business Unit Manager Polymers at INOVYN, said, “The team at INOVYN are extremely proud to be working with Continental to reduce the carbon footprint of its customers in the auto sector. As the first commercial producer of bio-attributed PVC, we have received considerable attention from all industries as we work together to improve sustainability and drive a more circular economy. We look forward to working together with Continental on innovative solutions for a sustainable future.”

SOURCE: Continental