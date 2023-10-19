Continental preferred tire partner of Mercedes-Benz in region Asia-Pacific

Continental has been awarded preferred tire partner status by Mercedes-Benz in China, Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia

Continental has been awarded preferred tire partner status by Mercedes-Benz in China, Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia. This is valid from now until August 2025. The existing partnership in India has been extended until August 2024. As a preferred tire partner, Continental will have access to central ordering and sales tools linking to the Mercedes-Benz network as well as to a direct online platform for order processing. In addition, joint promotional activities and customer events are to be organized and carried out, for example product launches or driving events.

“Our customers ambitions are our driving force,” said Dalibor Kalina, Head of Continentals Business Area Replacement Tires Asia-Pacific (APAC). “Being the preferred tire partner of a premium car manufacturer like Mercedes-Benz is a great endorsement of our outstanding technological capabilities and the strong commitment our team has to supporting our customers.”

Continental impresses with its premium tire products and services in the original equipment and tire replacement business. Tires specially approved by Mercedes-Benz and bearing the “MO” (“Mercedes-Benz Original”) designation on the side wall meet strict requirements and standards. They are specially tailored to the respective Mercedes-Benz vehicle models. Continental works closely with Mercedes-Benz and its sales partners to always have the right tires available on site for all vehicle types.

Continental is equipping the whole range of the car manufacturer’s portfolio, from A- to GLS-Class, with fitting tires. In Europe and Asia-Pacific these are tire lines such as SportContact, EcoContact, and PremiumContact. In the Americas Region, especially in the U.S. and Canada, this also includes the ProContact tire line

