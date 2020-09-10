Continental launches microsite explaining the latest CO₂ emissions regulations & VECTO for fleet operators in the European Union

Continental, technology company and manufacturer of premium tires, has just launched a microsite containing useful information about the latest CO₂ emissions regulation for heavy goods vehicles and the simulation tool for trucks called VECTO – short for Vehicle Energy Consumption Calculation Tool. To combat climate change in line with the Paris Agreement, the first carbon dioxide emissions regulations for new heavy-duty vehicles (HDV) were introduced by the European Commission in 2019 (EU Regulation 2019/1242). These will mean cutting average CO₂ emissions from new HDVs by 15 percent by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030 compared to the reference year July 2019 to June 2020. This regulation currently applies to 4×2 and 6×2 trucks with a gross vehicle weight over 16 metric tons, while a future extension of the regulation is under consideration by the European Commission.

To ensure the ambitious reduction targets are met, the Commission launched the VECTO simulation tool. On its new website about the tool, Continental aims to provide fleet managers with comprehensive information about the new regulation and its implications for them, given that tires significantly influence fuel consumption and by that the CO₂ emissions generated by a vehicle. The website can be found here: https://www.continental-tires.com/transport/fleetsolutions/co2-regulations-vecto

The microsite contains the following material:

Embedded videos: A video explaining how the VECTO simulation tool works and what exactly is calculated for the HDVs (also available on YouTube) as well as a video about why industry and society need to act now

Information about business effects for fleet operators, focusing on fuel efficiency and greater transparency with regard to the purchase of a truck

Comprehensive infographic about the new regulation, with facts and figures on how the VECTO tool performs its calculations, which vehicles are affected, the potential of tires to reduce fuel consumption and fleet operating costs, plus other parameters to reduce CO₂ emissions

Constantin Batsch, Head of Truck Tires Replacement at Continental’s business region Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), sees a clear need for such a microsite: “From our talks with customers we see that there is a lot of interest from fleet managers all over Europe. We know that fuel consumption and thereby CO₂ emissions will not only become more important when buying a new truck, but also when replacing tires. So, we want to provide fleet operators with important information on how the new CO₂ regulation and the resulting changes for tires affect their business and how they can make best use of it. We see ourselves as service consultants, especially with regard to finding the right tire, tire management and how this helps reduce overall operating costs and CO₂ emissions.”

The European Parliament states that 25 percent of the European Union’s CO₂ emissions from transport are generated by heavy-duty vehicles. If truck manufacturers fail to comply with the new regulations, they will incur penalty payments for each vehicle. Further regulations that could affect fleets directly are currently under discussion. Tires impact on up to 40 percent of fleet operating costs because they have a significant influence on fuel consumption (30 percent) as well as on repairs and maintenance (5 percent) and actual tire costs (5 percent).

An overview of all the information provided is available here: https://www.continental-tires.com/transport/fleetsolutions/co2-regulations-vecto/overview

SOURCE: Continental