Continental launches digital tire monitoring platform ContiConnect

Recently, the technology company and premium tire manufacturer Continental, has officially launched its new digital tire monitoring platform for commercial fleets, ContiConnect™. This efficient solution for remote tire monitoring is now available, starting with United States, Canada, Malaysia, and Thailand. More markets in Europe and Asia will follow in 2018 and next year. The system helps fleets to maximize their efficiency and sends alerts if tire pressure deviates from the defined value. By providing this information the fleet benefits from a reduced number of breakdowns, lowers maintenance costs, and generates value by increasing the vehicle’s uptime. ContiConnect allows fleet managers to act proactively instead of fixing problems reactively not only for single vehicles but for entire fleets.
Michael Neuheisel, Head of Digital Solutions Commercial Vehicle Tires, said: “ContiConnect is the starting point for Continental to become a profound partner for tire-related data services. With this digital tire monitoring platform we take a huge step forward in our evolution from a premium tire manufacturer to a solutions provider. We enrich our long-term experience in the tire industry with data created by sensors, starting with our truck, bus and specialty tires.”
The new digital tire monitoring platform ContiConnect consists of different components that can be combined in multiple ways:
Tire sensor – making the tire intelligent
The tire sensor connects the vehicle´s tires with the outside world. It is mounted on the inner liner of a tire. Thereby an optimal mounting position of the sensor is ensured, to measure both the tire pressure as well as its temperature very precisely. Further, the sensor is protected from damages or theft. Both a retro-fit and a pre-fit solution are available. Continental’s intelligent tire has a pre-installed sensor, making it faster and more convenient for fleets to start digital tire monitoring, resulting in time savings while ensuring the housing is correctly installed within the tire first time around. The intelligent tire is already available for a variety of applications, such as for trucks, busses and earthmoving vehicles.
Yard reader station – the receiver for tire data
The yard reader station is the connecting component between the tire sensor and Continental´s backend. It reads the data off the sensors as the vehicle passes by the receiver in the yard and sends the data to the backend where it is analyzed and interpreted. The yard reader station is installed at the fleet´s frequent touch points, like washing bay, gas station or other check-points.
Web portal – interface to the entire fleet
The web portal is the interface where fleet managers can proactively monitor and track the tire condition and performance of all vehicles within their fleet. The browser-based portal offers various display options and can be accessed from any type of device. It shows the history of the tire data and enables retrospective analyses. The web portal allows a remote monitoring of the entire fleet´s tire performance and puts control into the hands of the fleet managers.
Notifications – Keeping fleet managers informed
The solution notifies fleet managers via e-mail or SMS and suggests corrective measures where necessary. A service partner, for instance from the Conti360° network, can then immediately implement such measures. The notifications allow the fleet managers to better plan tire maintenance and ensure timely information about deviations. For the entire fleet this means higher uptime and less maintenance.