Continental launches digital tire monitoring platform ContiConnect

Recently, the technology company and premium tire manufacturer Continental, has officially launched its new digital tire monitoring platform for commercial fleets, ContiConnect™. This efficient solution for remote tire monitoring is now available, starting with United States, Canada, Malaysia, and Thailand. More markets in Europe and Asia will follow in 2018 and next year. The system helps fleets to maximize their efficiency and sends alerts if tire pressure deviates from the defined value. By providing this information the fleet benefits from a reduced number of breakdowns, lowers maintenance costs, and generates value by increasing the vehicle’s uptime. ContiConnect allows fleet managers to act proactively instead of fixing problems reactively not only for single vehicles but for entire fleets.

Michael Neuheisel, Head of Digital Solutions Commercial Vehicle Tires, said: “ContiConnect is the starting point for Continental to become a profound partner for tire-related data services. With this digital tire monitoring platform we take a huge step forward in our evolution from a premium tire manufacturer to a solutions provider. We enrich our long-term experience in the tire industry with data created by sensors, starting with our truck, bus and specialty tires.”