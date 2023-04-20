Continental is expanding the charging infrastructure for e-vehicles on its tire test tracks worldwide

Continental tires have been put through their paces at the Contidrom test site for around 55 years. Innovative technologies are used that are pioneering in the tire industry. The first tire tests for e-vehicles took place at the Contidrom more than a decade ago. With the further development of e-mobility over the years, the number of tire tests for e-vehicles has also grown. “We supply nine of the ten highest-volume manufacturers of e-vehicles worldwide with our tires as original equipment,” says Wolfgang Rötter, who heads the Contidrom test site. “Without charging stations, there is no electromobility. For even more tests for e-vehicles, we are constantly expanding our charging capacities. This applies to e-cars as well as to e-trucks and e-buses.”

Continental’s extensive tire tests sometimes require driving for several hours at a time on a wide variety of sections such as the wet or dry handling course. It is important that the e-vehicles can be recharged quickly. Therefore, a new transformer station will go into operation on the Contidrom this year, which will provide enough energy for eight additional double fast charging stations. Converted into kilowatts, this means a maximum available charging capacity of more than 2,000 kilowatts per hour.

Continental’s test sites in Uvalde and Arvidsjaur will also be further electrified for the increasing number of tire tests for e-vehicles. Eight charging stations are already available in Arvidsjaur. In addition, two quick-charging stations underneath, each with a charging capacity of 180 kilowatts, ensure that e-vehicles are recharged particularly quickly. In Uvalde, the charging stations are also to be increased in the future.