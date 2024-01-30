Continental inaugurates fully automated high-bay warehouse at its tire plant in Otrokovice

Continental has officially opened a fully automated high-bay warehouse at the tire production plant in Otrokovice, Czech Republic. It has a storage capacity of more than 930,000 tires. With the facility, the premium tire manufacturer is centralizing its warehouses in the area of Otrokovice. As a result, Continental’s logistics processes could be further optimized while lowering CO 2 emissions of its operations.

“With our fully automated warehouse, we once more improve our logistics processes. We can serve our customers even faster, while further reducing our CO 2 footprint”, explained Dr. Bernhard Trilken, Head of Manufacturing and Logistics at Continental Tires, at the inauguration of the storage facility. He added: “Sustainable logistics is one key to a resource-efficient and environmentally friendly supply chain.” Continental systematically reduces the environmental footprint of its logistics operations. To do so, the tire manufacturer integrates innovative technologies, optimizes storage capacities, and routes and uses renewable energies to manage scarce resources as efficiently as possible.