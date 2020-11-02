Continental honored by FCA as 2020 Supplier of the Year

Technology company Continental was named FCA Supplier of the Year in the category of Innovation during the virtual 2020 North America Annual Supplier Conference and Awards program held in late October. The FCA Supplier of the Year awards recognize companies that have shown exceptional commitment to FCA, providing innovative and quality products and services.

“We are honored to have earned an FCA Supplier of the Year award for a second time recognizing our commitment to innovation,” said Robert Lee, President, Continental North America. “As a leading technology company, Continental is dedicated to helping our customers deliver the most cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving the driving experience.”

During the program, FCA recognized 31 supplier partners across a total of 19 categories.

“The transformational changes we made in 2019 built a strong foundation for the wave of product launches coming out of FCA, and today we spotlighted those suppliers who took their work to the next level,” said Martin Horneck, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, FCA – North America. “These are the ‘best of the best’ in our industry and they will continue playing a leading role in our collective success.”

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company’s 2019 supplier scorecard performance – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost and warranty – and input from FCA senior leadership. Foundational Principles winners represent those companies who have demonstrated extraordinary partnership, collaboration, transparency and integrity. Winners for innovation, sustainability and diversity categories were submitted by the suppliers and vetted by FCA senior leadership.

Continental was among 13 companies honored in the Innovation category for its role in developing the all new Uconnect 5. Continental worked together with FCA to develop a state-of-the-art display and HMI solution that is an integral part of the next generation infotainment system.

Continental also earned a FCA Supplier of the Year Award in 2019 for leading innovation for its Short Range Radar with Trailer Merge Assist and Trailer Length Detection.

Continental congratulates all partners and companies honored during this year’s virtual 2020 North America Annual Supplier Conference and Awards program.

SOURCE: FCA