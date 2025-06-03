Continental: First sensor to measure heat in EV motors can reduce use of rare earths to protect magnets

Rotors operate under extreme conditions, for example in temperatures of up to 150°C. For this reason, monitoring and controlling temperature development in EV motors is crucial. Currently, heat development is not measured directly but calculated based on the information from the stator temperature sensor, phase current measurements and environmental variables. This comes with a tolerance range of up to 15°C. To protect the magnet from demagnetization due to excessive temperature, expensive rare earth elements are used to cover the entire tolerance range and ensure the magnet is heat-resistant. With greater measuring accuracy reducing the tolerance range to 3°C, car manufacturers profit from new possibilities and freedom of choice in permanent magnet synchronous EV motor design: a significant portion of costly rare earth materials, which would normally have to exceed the higher tolerance range for safety reasons, can be saved. Another interesting variable is the possibility to improve motor performance by pushing the limits of the tolerance range.

“Our E-Mobility Sensors product center aims to increase efficiency and sustainability in electric vehicles,” says Christoph Busch, who heads the product center. “The eRTS technology is a good example of this: reducing the use of rare earths contributes to a more sustainable supply chain, especially given that the number of EVs is expected to greatly increase in the coming years and decades. In combination with other sensor technologies, such as the e-Motor Rotor Position Sensor, it can even act as a system solution to create synergies that can save car manufacturers money and effort.”