Continental equips the Zeekr 001 with PremiumContact 6 tires from the factory

PremiumContact 6 offers high safety in all weather conditions

The Chinese automaker Zeekr relies on Continental’s tire expertise for the original equipment of its Zeekr 001. The tire manufacturer has received original equipment approval for the electric sedan. It runs on 22-inch PremiumContact 6 tires right from the factory. The tire is specially designed for dynamic and responsive handling while providing safety and comfort. Electric vehicles such as the Zeekr 001 in particular benefit from these properties.

PremiumContact 6 scores with driving safety in every situation

The optimized design of the PremiumContact 6 ensures control and high cornering stability at higher speeds, while the excellent grip performance ensures effective power transfer to the asphalt. The design of the tread allows for a quick response as well as precise steering. The special silica rubber compound is designed for safe driving in all weather conditions, ensuring excellent safety and braking performance on both wet and dry roads. In addition, the low rolling resistance helps to increase the battery range of the Zeekr 001. The tire offers short braking distances, precise handling and good safety properties even on wet road surfaces.

Low rolling resistance, low rolling noise and high mileage are the focus of Continental’s tire development. Due to the increased load index, the tires are designed to cope with the higher weight of electric vehicles resulting from the battery. In the Asia-Pacific region, 9 of the 10 highest-volume manufacturers of all-electric vehicles currently rely on Continental tires for original equipment.

This tire line is approved in this size for the Zeekr 001 in numerous countries:

PremiumContact 6, 265/40 R22 106V XL FR

SOURCE: Continental