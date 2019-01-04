Continental develops global 5G-hybrid-V2X solution and wins first series project

The technology company Continental is developing a flexible 5G hybrid platform that allows both: mobile network communication, and rapid and reliable direct exchange of data. These benefits are being realized with a first customer award for this 5G-Hybrid-V2X solution.

Connected vehicles allow drivers and passengers access to state-of-the-art infotainment. They also have the potential to communicate real-time traffic updates and road hazards, and future safety assist functions by communicating directly with other vehicles or the infrastructure, making driving safer and more efficient. To achieve this, Continental’s Hybrid V2X solution integrates technologies not only for 4G and 5G network access, but also Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular-V2X for direct V2X communication. This enables vehicle manufacturers to overcome a big challenge when deploying V2X on a global scale. Contrary to regular mobile network communication, the technical path to establish direct V2X communication varies globally. Some regions prefer the established DSRC and others lean toward the upcoming Cellular-V2X standard. With Continental’s new hybrid V2X solution, the same hardware and software platform can be used to support either communication standard, reducing not only cost but also complexity for a global application of V2X communication.

“Winning a first project based on our 5G-Hybrid-V2X platform is not only great news for us but for the entire industry. Bringing 5G on the development roadmap so early demonstrates that the automotive industry has its finger on the pulse of digitalization,” said Johann Hiebl, head of the business units Body & Security and Infotainment & Connectivity at Continental. “Additionally, deploying V2X on such a large, global scale marks an important stepping stone for safer and more intelligent mobility.”

SOURCE: Continental