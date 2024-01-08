Continental debuts world’s first automotive display embedded in transparent Swarovski Crystal

Technology company Continental is showcasing its Crystal Center Display for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024. In a world-first, the premium automotive display is fully embedded in a stylish crystal housing – opening up completely new possibilities to integrate minimalist luxury into car interiors with its frameless and semi-transparent look. The 10-inch display is based on the latest microLED technology that enables unprecedented levels of brightness and contrast. The image-generating microLED panel is suspended in an artfully composed crystal body, creating the illusion that the content displayed is floating. The unique combination of the automotive display and real crystal was developed in collaboration with Swarovski Mobility. For this solution, the technology company Continental was honored with a CES Innovation Award Honoree for outstanding product design.

“With the Crystal Center Display as a key component, we want to turn the world of interior design on its head and create an innovative focal point for premium vehicles of the future – one that grabs attention and stirs emotions. We are moving away from the straightforward display of information and elevating it to a highly personalized user experience,” said Dr. Boris Mergell, head of the User Experience (UX) business area in Continental.