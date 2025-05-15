Continental celebrates 120th anniversary of first tire featuring a tread pattern

World’s first tire with a tread pattern featured simple hand-carved structure of circumferential grooves; today, digital design and virtual testing is applied in pattern development

With the development of the world’s first car tire with a tread pattern and its market launch 120 years ago, Continental achieved a milestone in the history of mobility. At the time, personal mobility was still in its infancy. However, as the number of vehicles, their weight and the power of the engines increased, the demands placed on handling characteristics and safety steadily grew. Continental responded by introducing the first tire ever having a tread pattern, significantly improving traction and shortening braking distances on wet and dirty roads. Continental’s tire developers have been perfecting this principle for over a century, leading to numerous other innovations in tire design: from the first longitudinal to the V-shaped directional tread patterns of today and the most advanced AI-supported design developments of the future. As a result, the safety, efficiency and comfort of vehicles have been steadily improved. Tire lines from Continental such as the PremiumContact, EcoContact and WinterContact as well as the high-performance SportContact 7 model are just a few examples of this.

“The tread pattern of a tire is not only an important distinguishing feature, but also has a major influence on the overall vehicle performance. With the first hand-carved tires having a tread pattern 120 years ago, Continental revolutionized mobility worldwide. Since tires were no longer smooth and unstructured in their contact area to the road, they were able to offer significantly more traction, grip and driving safety on wet, dirty and snow-covered surfaces. This is due to their sophisticated block, groove and sipe pattern structure,” explains Felix Hübner, Head of the department Pattern, Contour & Industrial Design at Continental Tires. “Today, new designs are digitally created, virtually tested and refined in further development. This allows us to continually improve the safety and efficiency of our tires day by day, building on a success story that has lasted for more than a century.”

Tread pattern determines the safety of a tire

Being the interface between the vehicle and the road, the tread pattern of a tire is crucial for driving safety. The contact area of a car tire is around the size of a postcard and transfers all the forces that occur when braking, accelerating and steering. On wet or snow-covered roads, the tread pattern absorbs water, slush or snow and effectively channels it away, improving the contact between the rubber and the road and preventing aquaplaning. Traction, noise, brake performance, wear behavior and tire abrasion also depend crucially on the tread design. Today, tread patterns are developed specifically for different segments and applications. Examples include racing tires and ultra-high-performance tires for high speeds on public roads. There are also summer, all-season, winter, Nordic/ice and off-road tires. Winter tires, for example, with their many blocks, numerous sipes and grooves, are significantly more structured than summer tires, allowing them to better grip snowy surfaces and displace water and slush from the road surface.

Tread patterns suitable for specific applications Developers distinguish between three basic types of tread patterns: The symmetrical tread pattern is universal and can be used in any direction, allowing the tires to be fitted in any position. This is particularly advantageous for heavily used vans, especially in urban traffic with changing road conditions and frequent stops.

is universal and can be used in any direction, allowing the tires to be fitted in any position. This is particularly advantageous for heavily used vans, especially in urban traffic with changing road conditions and frequent stops. A directional tread pattern has a specific direction of rotation, offering a high degree of protection against aquaplaning and excellent handling on snow and slush. In addition, it provides very good directional stability at high speeds, making it a safe choice for winter road surfaces.

has a specific direction of rotation, offering a high degree of protection against aquaplaning and excellent handling on snow and slush. In addition, it provides very good directional stability at high speeds, making it a safe choice for winter road surfaces. An asymmetrical tread pattern is characterized by excellent handling, high cornering stability and good grip on wet roads. It therefore offers the ideal combination of properties for wide, sporty summer tires.