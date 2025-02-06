Continental appoints Nino Romano as new CTO of the Automotive group sector

Nino Romano, previously head of Automotive Quality and Operations, has taken over as chief technology officer (CTO) of the future independent Automotive group sector effective February 1, 2025

Continental’s Automotive group sector, already in the process of becoming an independent listed company, has appointed its former head of Quality and Operations, Nino Romano (57), as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Romano assumed his new role on February 1, 2025. Under Romano’s leadership, the technology and operations areas will be consolidated in the new CTO organization.

“With his extensive experience and expertise, Nino Romano is the ideal person to merge the key areas of technology and operations as CTO. This will not only create additional added value for our customers and investors as we prepare for independence, but will also enable us to drive innovation even more efficiently and effectively,” said Philipp von Hirschheydt, member of the Continental Executive Board and head of the Automotive group sector.

Romano has been working at Continental since 1993 and has developed an extensive knowledge of research, development and quality management over his career. After holding various positions in research and development and as director of the Customer Center, he took over as head of development for electronic brake systems in the Vehicle Dynamics business area in 2011. Romano has been a member of the Automotive Management Board since 2020, initially as head of Quality and Environment and since 2024 as head of Quality and Operations.

Nino Romano takes over the position of CTO from Gilles Mabire, who left the company at his own request in November 2024. In his new role, Romano will be responsible for the key areas of technology and operations. The quality area will in the future be organized as an independent function within Automotive.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to the challenge of developing Automotive’s business as an independent company and supporting the entire product life cycle through technology and innovation – from initial idea to production,” said Nino Romano.

The Automotive group sector employs around 96,000 people (September 30, 2024) and generated sales of around €20.3 billion in fiscal 2023. The group sector has a high level of technological and system expertise as well as vertical integration. It has carved out a strong market position for innovative sensor solutions and displays as well as innovative brake and comfort systems, and offers extensive expertise in software, architecture platforms and assistance systems for the rapidly growing future market of software-defined and autonomous vehicles.

SOURCE: Continental