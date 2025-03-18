Continental announces leadership transition in its replacement tires business in the Americas

Dr. Jochen Etzel will retire as CEO of Continental Tire the Americas, LLC, after a more than 30-years career with Continental

Continental has announced the retirement of Dr. Jochen Etzel, Chief Executive Officer of Continental Tire the Americas, LLC, effective May 1, 2025. Tansu Işık will succeed him in this role and will be the new Head of Continental’s Business Area Replacement Tires the Americas. He will report directly to Christian Koetz, Executive Board Member of Continental and Head of Continental Tires.

ochen Etzel has been a cornerstone of Continental’s tire business in the Americas, serving in this capacity since 2011. He has played an important role in uniting the various Continental tire activities in the region and further strengthening their competitive position. This has significantly contributed to the company’s overall growth and success over the years. Jochen Etzel started his career as a lawyer in Continental’s corporate law department. He then took over a financial manager position, responsible for developing the company’s tire business in regions outside of Europe, before leading Continental’s corporate Mergers and Acquisitions team.

“Jochen’s impact on Continental’s tire business has been immeasurable. On behalf of the entire Tires Board, I want to sincerely thank him for his leadership, dedication, and outstanding contributions throughout his tenure. We wish him a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement,” said Christian Koetz. “At the same time, we are excited to welcome Tansu Işık into his new role as Head of our Business Area Replacement Tires the Americas. With his deep tires expertise and strategic insight, he is perfectly equipped to build on our success and lead our tire business in the Americas into the future.”

Tansu Işık brings more than 20 years of international experience in a wide variety of markets and functions within Continental’s tires business, including marketing, supply chain, strategy, and key account management. He began his career as a Business Development Specialist in Istanbul, Türkiye. After obtaining various positions in the company, Tansu Işık moved to Continental Tires’ Headquarters in Hanover, Germany, to become Head of Pricing for the region Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He then moved to Shanghai, China, as Director and then Vice President for Key Account Management (OE) China and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

From 2017, Işık worked as Head of Marketing for the company’s replacement tire business in the EMEA region. He then led the Strategic Business Development and Global Marketing organization of Continental Tires. Currently, Işık serves as the Head of Region South & Channels Fleet and OE Trailer for Continental replacement tire business in the EMEA region. In this role, he oversees business operations in multiple countries, leads Continental’s truck tire business in EMEA, and is responsible for its retread and digital solutions business in the region. Işık holds an Executive MBA from Koç University and trainings at institutions such as INSEAD, Duke University, and Ashridge University.

