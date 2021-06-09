Continental and Censtar expanding strategic collaboration to jointly drive future mobility in China

Two strong players teaming up to develop hose solutions for safe and efficient hydrogen transport at filling stations for the Chinese market

The technology company Continental and the Chinese hydrogen specialist Censtar H2-Electricity Science & Technology intend to expand their strategic cooperation for the Chinese market. The companies have formally signed an agreement aimed at developing dispensing hose solutions for hydrogen refueling stations. In the future, Continental and Censtar will work together to drive future mobility, thus further advancing carbon-neutrality. Hydrogen has a very broad flammability range and thus safe and efficient hydrogen dispensing is one of the key processes at hydrogen refueling stations. Therefore, stricter requirements apply to the performance of hydrogen-related hose systems, for example regarding higher chemical stability, low permeability, resistance to high pressure, aging and hydrogen embrittlement. The two partners will establish a dedicated team responsible for in-depth cooperation on specific projects.



Song Qi (left), head of business area ContiTech in China and Wei Yu, Business Head Censtar shaking hands at the signing ceremony for strategic cooperation between Continental and Censtar H2-Electricity Science & Technology.

Andreas Gerstenberger, responsible for the Industrial Fluid Solutions business unit at Continental, remarked: “The expansion of our cooperation is a further milestone on our joint mission to actively shape the future of low-emission mobility in China, and hydrogen and fuel cell technology are major building blocks. Clean mobility not only hinges on the necessary technology for vehicles, but also on a comprehensive network of hydrogen filling stations. Safe and loss-free hydrogen supply systems are essential for the efficient refueling of fuel cell vehicles. We are already in the process of developing various vehicle components for the purpose, for example lines, hoses and engine mounts suitable for a nationwide roll-out of hydrogen fueling stations.”

Pooling expertise: material-related, technological and market know-how

Based on the agreement, Continental will leverage its global experience in the field of rubber and thermoplastics to develop high-performance hose solutions for hydrogen dispensing and transferring while Censtar will provide its market know-how in hydrogen dispensers in China, hydrogen storage systems and hydrogen industry, including market trend, technical requirements etc.

“It is particularly exciting for us to reach strategic cooperation with Continental, which marks a new milestone in our cooperation,” commented Wei Yu, who is heading the business of Censtar. Ever since 2010, Continental has been supplying conventional gasoline refueling hose assemblies to Censtar.

SOURCE: Continental