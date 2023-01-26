Continental actively promotes the development and use of open source software

Continental promotes the development and use of open source software. The technology company has adopted a manifesto that emphasizes its commitment to collaborative work with Free and Open Source Software (FOSS). Open source software are programs whose source code is open and accessible. Corresponding software can be used, analyzed, modified and distributed by all users in compliance with the respective license provisions. The use of open source software can significantly save development costs and offers security and transparency for all users, since weaknesses and security gaps can be quickly identified and eliminated through cooperation.

Continental has been working with open source software for some time. The “Continental Automotive FOSS Manifesto” – PDF (3.95MB) now underlines the growing importance of open source software for the automotive industry. “Open source software is essential for shaping tomorrow’s mobility,” explains Gilles Mabire, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Automotive at Continental. “Future-oriented companies rely on cooperation in the development of basic software modules. Continental is an active member of the global automotive community working on critical open software projects. This is the only way we will be able to master the major technological challenges for sustainable and modern mobility together.“

In the “Continental Automotive FOSS Manifesto”, Continental commits to 1.) include all aspects of the development and use of free and open source software in its day-to-day business, 2.) contribute to open source communities as a trustworthy partner and 3.) as a reliable Software-driven company to always put the satisfaction of customers and employees at the center of any commitment. The manifesto goes hand in hand with Continental’s fundamental corporate values: trust, freedom to act, for one another and a winner mentality.