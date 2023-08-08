Continental acknowledges ROHM Semiconductor with the “Supplier of the Year 2022 Award”

Continental Automotive honored ROHM Semiconductor with the "Supplier of the Year 2022 Award" for its particularly exemplary performance

Continental Automotive honored ROHM Semiconductor with the “Supplier of the Year 2022 Award” for its particularly exemplary performance. Since 2008, Continental conducts an annual broadbased analysis to identify exceptional contributions in customer satisfaction and at all levels of quality, supply, engagement, and purchasing conditions. This is the sixth time within the last fifteen years that ROHM has received this prestigious award.

The award ceremony and festive dinner took place on August 2nd, 2023, at the historic Herzogssaal in Regensburg. It was the first onsite event after three years of virtual presentations due to the pandemic.

“With the “Supplier of the Year” award we emphasize, that we are eager to continue our strong collaboration and shape the technological transformation in the Automotive market earlier together,” said Peter Popp, Head of Automotive Purchasing at Continental during the ceremony.

“We have a long history with Continental and are delighted to be recognized for our achievements,” states Wolfram Harnack, President of ROHM Semiconductor Europe. “ROHM strives to build long-term and sustainable partnerships with its customers and to continuously contribute to their product quality and customer satisfaction,” concludes Harnack.

