ContiConnect: Digital tire monitoring for fleets along the industrial supply chain

Innovative and interconnected services are the basis of future mobility – all along the industrial supply chain. And already today, eight out of ten companies use digital solutions to handle and transport goods. As part of its broad portfolio of digital solutions for the intralogistics sector, the technology company Continental is showing its recently launched digital tire monitoring platform ContiConnect at this year’s Hannover Messe. The successful launch of ContiConnect is yet another example of the close cross-divisional collaboration and knowledge transfer at Continental: The solution was developed in a cooperation of Continental Tires and the engineering service provider: Continental Engineering Services (CES) provided software and hardware parts of ContiConnect. The tire sensors are manufactured in the Continental Automotive plant in Toulouse.

Tire sensor: Centrepiece of intelligence

With the help of a tire sensor, mounted on the inner liner of a tire, the solution helps fleets to maximize their efficiency and sends alerts if tire pressure deviates from the defined value. By providing this information the fleet benefits from a reduced number of breakdowns, lowers maintenance costs, and generates value by increasing the vehicle’s uptime. ContiConnect allows fleet managers to act proactively instead of fixing problems reactively not only for single vehicles but for entire fleets.

ContiConnect: Fleet solution

The data gathered by the sensor will be collected by a yard reader station as the vehicle passes by the receiver in the yard and sends the data to the backend where it is analyzed and interpreted. The yard reader station is installed at the fleet´s frequent touch points, like washing bay, gas station or other check-points.

The browser-based web portal offers various display options. It shows the history of the tire data and enables retrospective analyses. The web portal allows a remote monitoring of the entire fleet´s tire performance and puts control into the hands of the fleet managers.

ContiPressureCheck: Single vehicle system

Besides ContiConnect for fleets, Continental also offers ContiPressureCheck, a system for single vehicles. The ContiPressureCheck system displays the tire sensor’s data in the driver’s cabin or on the handheld tool and warns before a condition becomes critical. It can be integrated into third-party telematics solutions for 24/7 multiple vehicle monitoring, too. ContiPressureCheck has been in the market successfully for five years now and is available in 47 countries.

