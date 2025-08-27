Contechs named Best Nationwide Automotive Design & Engineering Consultancy 2025

Contechs has been named Best Nationwide Automotive Design & Engineering Consultancy 2025 at the SME News Midlands Enterprise Awards, reinforcing our position as a leading strategic partner to the automotive industry

Contechs has achieved sustained growth in recent years, having expanded our operations in the US, introduced AI across our design and engineering services, and invested in cutting-edge EV testing infrastructure alongside a new modular EV virtual training academy.

PeterJarvis, Group CEO of Contechs, said: “What makes this award special is that it recognises the unique role Contechs plays in the automotive ecosystem, both in the UK and globally. Our strength lies in bringing together exceptional talent, advanced technology and a deep understanding of our clients’ ambitions — and delivering results that shape the cars of tomorrow.“

Winning this award reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding our global presence and pushing the boundaries of intelligent vehicle design, from concept to production. It’s a proud milestone that underlines our ambition to remain at the forefront of global automotive design and engineering.

SOURCE: Contechs