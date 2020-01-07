Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020: In collaboration with the AVATAR films, Mercedes-Benz is developing a vision for the future of mobility: the VISION AVTR

At CES 2020, the inventor of the automobile will be giving an outlook on the sustainable mobility of the future with the Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR. The concept vehicle connects human, machine and nature in an unprecedented way. Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, presented the visionary concept vehicle in his keynote speech to around 2,000 spectators at the Park Theater of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) together with the Academy Award winning director and creator of AVATAR, James Cameron. The Vision AVTR is the result of an unprecedented global partnership between Mercedes-Benz and the AVATAR films.

Ola Källenius in his keynote on Sustainable Modern Luxury and the Next Chapter:

“Mercedes-Benz has always been a technology and a luxury brand. And it is time to bring luxury and sustainability even closer together. Because for us, the two are no contradiction.”

“People just love their individual freedom to instantly go where they choose when they want. That’s why our perspective is clear: we understand the boundaries of our planet. But we don’t want to add new boundaries to mobility.”

“Our approach is decoupling. Decoupling the Mercedes way, however, means that we’re decoupling volume growth from resource consumption. Our tools to achieve that are sustainable innovation and technology.”

Jon Landau, Academy Award winning Producer of the AVATAR films, on the VISION AVTR during his creative exchange on stage:

“Not only is it beautifully designed but it will create a closer connection with the driver and the environment around them. One that hopefully results in a better understanding of our responsibility to the world in which we live.”

The Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR

Organic battery technology made from recyclable materials: The VISION AVTR concept vehicle uses a revolutionary battery technology developed with graphene-based organic cell chemistry that is completely free of rare earths and metals. The materials of the battery are compostable and therefore completely recyclable. In this way, electromobility becomes independent of fossil resources. In doing so, Mercedes-Benz underlines the high relevance of a future “circular economy” in the raw materials sector.

SOURCE: Daimler