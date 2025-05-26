Construction begins on new Tokyo Head Office in Shinagawa to open in FY2030

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) will begin construction on the Shinagawa Station West Exit Area District A New Construction Plan (tentative name; hereinafter, the “Plan”), which it is carrying out together with Keikyu Corporation (Keikyu), on May 31, 2025. Toyota will open a new Tokyo Head Office in FY2030 in a planned building located in front of Shinagawa Station, one of the most important transportation hubs in Japan.

Toyota aims to fully transform itself into a mobility company that delivers smiles and happiness to people around the world, focusing on two major themes: carbon neutrality and expanding the value of mobility. The new Tokyo Head Office will be a key base in leading these initiatives and will be positioned as a place for people to gather and generate synergy. It will also serve as a center for collaborative creation with a diverse group of partners both inside and outside the company, thereby becoming a domestic and international hub.

More specifically, it will be an engineer-first environment that serves as a development base for software, AI, and other forms of intelligence, complete with functions that enable development while seeing and touching actual mobility vehicles and a layout that enables open communication across all levels.

In addition, Toyota will strive to enhance the facility’s welfare benefit functions and consider implementing a Genki-KûkanTM*, where employees can work alongside plants, among other measures to create a space that encourages good workplace mental and physical well-being for staff to take on challenges.