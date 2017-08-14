Conrad Business Supplies extends partnership with Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Europe GmbH

Conrad Business Supplies has signed a direct sales partnership deal with Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Europe GmbH (PAISEU), covering passive components.

The company boasts a wide portfolio of electrolyte and polymer aluminium capacitors, resistors and inductors that address many market sectors such as industrial, automotive and home entertainment.

Melanie Lauer, Vice President International Business Supplies comments: “We are delighted about the new cooperation arrangement.”

“We now intend to develop this further in the passive components area too,” adds Peter Müller, Head of Product Group for Conrad Business Supplies.

Maximilian Jakob, Product & Sales Director, PAISEU, goes on: “In Conrad we are delighted to have found a partner which is eager to invest, and brings to the table both product-specific expertise and a customer base which is a good match for our focus markets, namely automotive, industrial, IoT and research & development. We expect that this will give us access to new markets, customers and designs, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership. The ambitious growth targets of our two companies are a perfect fit.”

