Conquering new terrain: The Opel Grandland Electric AWD

Blitz premiere: Top-of.the-range SUV is first battery-electric Opel with all-wheel drive

After becoming the first German manufacturer to offer each model with battery-electric drive in 2024, Opel is continuing its electrification push in 2025. The Rüsselsheim-based brand recently teased the arrival of fully electric, high-performance GSE models and is now showing the first pictures of the new Opel Grandland Electric AWD – the first all-electric model with the Blitz emblem available with all-wheel drive.

“Our top-of-the-range Grandland SUV is a milestone for Opel, a milestone that is proving extremely popular since we opened the order books last October. Customers already have a choice of battery-electric drive, plug-in hybrid and hybrid with 48-volt technology. We are now offering even more choice with the Grandland Electric AWD and thus ensuring that our customers can enjoy maximum efficiency and safety in diverse weather and road conditions, combined with plenty of driving fun,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

As a member of the Grandland family, the newcomer enjoys the stunning design of its siblings. The characteristic Opel brand face, the 3D Vizor, is combined with the illuminated Opel Blitz emblem which is more prominent thanks to Edge Light Technology. The new illuminated logo is also accompanied by the award-winning and industry-leading Intelli-Lux HD headlamps with more than 50,000 individual elements. At the rear, the Grandland Electric AWD features the illuminated ‘OPEL’ wordmark. And fully in line with Opel’s Greenovation approach to conserve all resources related to the automobile, the name of the car is no longer displayed by chrome lettering – instead it is centrally embossed in the tailgate. However, that is where the similarities end. Aerodynamically-optimised inserts on the front and rear bumpers, along with the 20-inch bi-colour aero wheels give the latest addition to the Grandland family an even sportier appearance, while further reducing wind resistance. The Electric AWD is the most aerodynamically efficient Grandland model, with a drag coefficient (Cd) of just 0.278.

Four driving modes, 239 kW (325 hp) system output and up to 501 km range (WLTP1)

Elsewhere, the inner values of the newcomer are equally impressive. The new Grandland Electric AWD comes with a 73 kWh usable Lithium-ion NMC battery and can cover up to 501 km (WLTP1) between charging stops. And when it does need recharging, only a short stop of under 30 minutes is required to charge from 20% to 80% at a fast charger. Meanwhile the new all-wheel drive system combines the standard 157 kW (213 hp) front-wheel drive electric motor known from the Grandland Electric with an additional 82 kW (112 hp) electric motor for the rear wheels. Thanks to this combination Grandland Electric AWD drivers can look forward to a total system output of 239 kW (325 hp), a maximum torque of 509 Nm and four distinct drive modes:

Normal Mode: To optimise daily efficiency, only the front motor and wheels are prioritised; the maximum power is limited to 230 kW (313 hp) and maximum torque to 450 Nm. Depending on the driver’s demands, the rear motor and wheels automatically engage. During strong acceleration (kick-down), both motors deliver their full potential.

To optimise daily efficiency, only the front motor and wheels are prioritised; the maximum power is limited to 230 kW (313 hp) and maximum torque to 450 Nm. Depending on the driver’s demands, the rear motor and wheels automatically engage. During strong acceleration (kick-down), both motors deliver their full potential. 4WD Mode: The two motors operate continuously, with power distributed evenly between all four wheels providing optimal grip, especially on slippery surfaces. The ESP and traction control systems adopt specific settings to enhance grip. Maximum power and torque are available.

The two motors operate continuously, with power distributed evenly between all four wheels providing optimal grip, especially on slippery surfaces. The ESP and traction control systems adopt specific settings to enhance grip. Maximum power and torque are available. Sport Mode: The two motors operate continuously, with power distributed 60:40 between the front and rear axles for dynamic and efficient performance. Maximum power and torque are available. The steering and accelerator pedal also adopt a specific ‘Sport’ setting, providing increased responsiveness.

The two motors operate continuously, with power distributed 60:40 between the front and rear axles for dynamic and efficient performance. Maximum power and torque are available. The steering and accelerator pedal also adopt a specific ‘Sport’ setting, providing increased responsiveness. Eco Mode: The front motor and wheels are prioritised, maximum power is limited to 157 kW (213 hp) and maximum torque to 343 Nm. During strong acceleration (kick-down), the rear motor and wheels automatically engage and both motors deliver their full power. The air conditioning and accelerator pedal also adopt an Eco setting.

And while the newcomer delivers locally emissions-free all-wheel drive it still boasts exciting acceleration. Thanks to the two electric motors, the Grandland Electric AWD accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds. In addition, both driving pleasure and comfort are further emphasised by dampers with frequency selective damping technology. This unique technology comes as standard on the Grandland Electric AWD and incorporates a second hydraulic circuit in the damper chamber to mechanically adapt the damping force in relation to the frequency. Depending on the situation, road surface conditions and driving style, it enables different damping characteristics for comfortable gliding at high frequencies – i.e. with short impacts such as on cobblestones or a manhole cover – as well as for a sporty, ambitious driving style with more direct contact with the road at low frequencies. The Grandland reacts even more immediately and directly to any command from the driver and, as is typical for Opel, remains stable when braking, cornering and at high speeds on the Autobahn. The Opel DNA is further emphasised by specific spring, anti-roll bar, steering and ESC tuning. Thus, the new Opel Grandland Electric with all-wheel drive offers customers a new level of direct, locally emissions-free and safe driving fun.

SOURCE: Stellantis