ConnectedDrive Week 2022: A week of special offers on digital services and functions at BMW and MINI

BMW customers are not the only ones who can look forward to special offers this year. For the first time, MINI is also taking part in the popular campaign. From 23 to 30 November, both brands are presenting offers on a variety of digital services and functions, which can be added to the vehicle in the BMW and MINI online store.

The BMW ConnectedDrive Week

Following the success of the past years, this year 25 markets are taking part in the campaign. Through the BMW ConnectedDrive Store, customers will receive market-specific offers on BMW Connected Booster packages and digital services such as Map Update, Apple CarPlay, which integrates the features of the iPhone into the vehicle or Real Time Traffic Information for real-time information about the current traffic situation.

The following countries are participating in the ConnectedDrive Week: Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, France, South Africa, Australia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Malaysia and Mexico.

The MINI Connected Week

For the first time this year MINI is also offering specific discounts on MINI Connected packages and other digital services. The offers include Connected Navigation and MINI Remote Services, which allow remote access to the vehicle via the MINI app.

The following 15 markets are taking part in the MINI Connected Week: Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the UK, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Australia.

All offers in the BMW ConnectedDrive Store and MINI Connected Store.

SOURCE: BMW Group