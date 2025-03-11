Connected from the first second: all new buses from Daimler Buses with digital services on the move

From telematics for scheduling and passenger information to monitoring data for predictive maintenance, from fault warnings to data on the condition of the high-voltage battery: connectivity and digital services are now indispensable in buses

From telematics for scheduling and passenger information to monitoring data for predictive maintenance, from fault warnings to data on the condition of the high-voltage battery: connectivity and digital services are now indispensable in buses. These are no longer just for geofencing. Rather, they help to improve vehicle availability, reduce downtimes, lower the total costs of ownership (TCO) and thus increase the overall economy of the bus.

In order to convince as many customers as possible of the benefits of digital services and to make digital services even more easily accessible to customers, Daimler Buses is now temporarily offering the Digital Services Package as a free option for all newly delivered buses.

Easy entry into the digital service world of Daimler Buses

Buyers of new Mercedes-Benz and Setra diesel vehicles receive free access to the digital services included in the package for three years. For newly delivered battery-electric eCitaro, eCitaro fuel cell and, in the near future, eIntouro vehicles, customers can use the digital services free of charge for six years. After the end of the term, customers will have the option to continue using the services at a reduced package price.

Use of the Digital Services Package is voluntary and independent of vehicle operation. To be able to use the digital services, the services must first be activated in the Omniplus On portal in the Omniplus On commerce area. Customers are automatically informed of this after delivery of the vehicles.

Current data on vehicle condition and consumption

The Digital Services Package for diesel vehicles contains important digital services that provide customers with transparency regarding the vehicle status and current vehicle operating data such as consumption values, among other things. This allows, for example, repair or maintenance requirements to be detected at an early stage and major damage or consequential damage to be avoided. The Digital Services Package for electric buses also includes Battery Monitoring, which provides transparency about the battery status and recommendations for action to extend the battery service life and comply with the warranty conditions for the high-voltage batteries.

Omniplus On Uptime pro: improved vehicle availability for bus fleets

One of the services that makes a significant contribution to improving availability and reducing TCO is Omniplus On Uptime pro. This digital solution permanently monitors all relevant vehicle systems and is now included in the free Digital Services Package for both diesel and electric buses from Daimler Buses. Omniplus On Uptime pro provides both fleet management and the workshop with important diagnostic information in real time.

The service extends the range of visible data and analyses to include detailed diagnostic data for the workshop. This helps the workshop to properly prepare for upcoming activities, combine repair and maintenance tasks and thereby reduce service times. In the web-based Omniplus On portal, workshops are provided with complete, remote diagnosis, showing all active and stored faults as well as environmental data, without having to physically connect the bus to the diagnostic device as before. In addition, dispatchers or fleet managers can rely on real-time information about all the messages in the driver’s display and critical status values in the respective vehicle – thus ruling out misunderstandings between drivers and the back office staff.

Battery monitoring can extend battery life

An essential component of the Digital Services Package for electric buses is Omniplus On Battery Monitoring. The service provides a quick overview of the condition of the high-voltage batteries in a Mercedes-Benz electric bus fleet and proactively helps to extend battery life and prevent battery damage. The analysis and assessment provided by Battery Monitoring are based on battery-relevant KPIs such as battery type, kilometre reading, age, battery cell temperature, state of health and many more. With Battery Monitoring, the fleet operator not only receives detailed information on the condition of the high-voltage batteries in each vehicle, but also specific recommendations for action on how to handle the high-voltage battery with care and extend its service life.

Improved consumption overview in Omniplus On monitor

Another component of the Digital Services Package is the Omniplus On monitor service for monitoring and optimising consumption values. Here, it is not just the consumption values of buses with combustion engines that can be recorded and analysed. Omniplus On monitor can also accurately evaluate the energy consumption of the eCitaro and display it in the Omniplus On portal. With all drive types, consumption can be evaluated separately for traction and for auxiliary consumers, such as heating or air conditioning systems. This allows for a better comparison of the individual vehicles and, if necessary, the introduction of suitable measures to reduce energy consumption, for example through targeted driver training.

Highest safety standards

Daimler Buses uses the latest technology to ensure the security of vehicle data. All data points have been extensively tested and meet the highest quality standards, as well as certification of the latest cyber security standards in accordance with UN ECE R155, which have been mandatory since 2024.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck