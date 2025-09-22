Connected Cars A/S and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles announce strategic partnership for connected commercial vehicles

Connected Cars´ connectivity solution will be integrated into Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles´ ecosystem for business customers

Connected Cars A/S and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles announced a new strategic partnership to integrate Connected Cars’ advanced vehicle connectivity solutions into Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ ecosystem for business customers and their vehicles. This global collaboration will merge Connected Cars’ CC-Link telematics hardware, CC-DataStream cloud platform, and ConnectedWorkshop dealer interface with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Connect Pro fleet management system. By uniting these technologies, the partnership aims to enable predictive maintenance and real-time diagnostics at an unprecedented scale, boosting vehicle uptime and improving fleet efficiency worldwide. The rollout will be phased, starting with priority markets, and is slated to achieve full deployment across all targeted regions within the next five years.

Integration to proactive service and uptime

Under the agreement, Connected Cars will supply its CC-Link on-board telematics devices and CC-DataStream platform to enhance Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ ecosystem for business and fleet customers. A combination of CC-Link hardware installed in vehicles as well as connection via OEM telematics where available will feed a rich stream of real-time vehicle data – such as high quality vehicle health and diagnostics data like error codes. The ConnectedWorkshop software, which is Connected Cars’ intuitive interface for dealerships, will be seamlessly connected to the Connect Pro portal as a front-end for service partners. Through this integration, Volkswagen dealers and authorized workshops gain instant visibility into each vehicle’s status and allowing a seamless connection between the vehicle and appointment data with Connect Pro. This means service teams can proactively address issues before they lead to breakdowns, significantly reducing unplanned downtime for customers’ fleets.

Key objectives and benefits

The partnership is focused on delivering tangible benefits to fleet operators, dealers, and end-customers. Key objectives and benefits include:

Enhanced Fleet Management: By integrating Connected Cars’ data stream with Connect Pro, fleet managers gain a unified, global view of their Volkswagen commercial vehicles’ usage and technical status. The combined platform supports smarter scheduling, remote over-the-air updates, and data-driven decision-making for optimizing fleet operations.

Real-Time Diagnostics for Dealers: Dealers and service partners can monitor vehicle health in real time via the ConnectedWorkshop interface, receiving diagnostic trouble codes and alerts instantly. This empowers technicians to initiate repairs or contact customers with actionable information without delay.

Predictive Maintenance: Using live vehicle telematics and smart analytics to forecast maintenance needs, allowing servicing to be performed before faults occur. This minimizes disruptions and prevents costly breakdowns.

Increased Vehicle Uptime: Proactive issue resolution and timely service interventions will keep vehicles on the road longer and more reliably, boosting fleet productivity and efficiency.

Rollout across all regions

Both companies have committed to a European-wide deployment of these integrated services. The rollout will occur in phases, focusing first on major strategic markets to quickly reach scale and gather best practices for subsequent regions. Initial deployments are expected in key European markets. The partnership targets full deployment within the next five years, with all Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ markets adopting the Connected Cars-enhanced Connect Pro platform by that time. This phased strategy ensures that the necessary training, infrastructure, and support are in place for each market, and demonstrates the parties’ shared commitment to an efficient, high-quality launch across all regions.

Executive perspectives on the partnership

Jesper Hill-Kjærsgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Connected Cars A/S, praised the collaboration’s innovative spirit: “This partnership with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles marks a tremendous step forward in connected vehicle services. By integrating our CC-Link hardware and CC-DataStream platform with Volkswagen’s Connect Pro, we’re enabling truly predictive, proactive maintenance on a global scale. The real winners are the customers – they’ll experience less downtime and more personalized service than ever before. We are excited to work hand-in-hand with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to drive customer service excellence and set a new industry standard for fleet uptime and intelligent aftersales support.”

Kersten Lange, Head of Product Marketing & Connectivity at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, highlighted the strategic alignment of the companies’ goals.: “Integrating Connected Cars’ solutions into our ecosystem for business customers is a natural fit with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ digitalization strategy. This collaboration allows us to deliver real-time diagnostics and predictive maintenance capabilities to our dealers and fleet customers European-wide, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By partnering with Connected Cars, we’re boosting our vehicles’ uptime and giving our commercial clients a powerful new toolset for fleet management. It’s a strategically important alliance that underscores Volkswagen’s dedication to providing best-in-class connected services for commercial vehicle operators.”

Both companies believe that this alliance will strengthen Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ competitive edge in the connected commercial vehicle space. By combining Volkswagen’s extensive vehicle platform with Connected Cars’ cutting-edge telematics and software, the two partners aim to create a seamless aftermarket ecosystem that improves loyalty and reduces total cost of ownership for business customers. The partnership exemplifies how automotive manufacturers and tech innovators can collaborate to enhance vehicle life-cycle value, safety, and customer experience on a global stage.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles