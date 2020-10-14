Connected car features to launch in the Mazda MX-30

With the new MyMazda App being available on the Apple AppStore and Google Play Store, Mazda is entering a new stage of connectivity for its products. Premiering in the all-electric Mazda MX-30¹, a range of new connected car features will become available via the customers’ smartphones, including remote adjustment of the temperature and automatic climate control system as well as support while charging – from finding and navigating to a charging station, to control of charging time and range.

To ensure secure, reliable and high-performance connectivity services to our customers in Europe, Mazda is partnering with the Japanese telecommunications service provider KDDI who, together with digital services company Orange Business Services, is providing a customized Internet of Things (IoT) platform to Mazda.

“Connected IoT services are paramount to enhance the drive experience for our customers. The bespoke Orange IoT platform provides new levels of convenience in terms of personalized services to Mazda across Europe. This allows their drivers to benefit from the very best in safety, security and in-car experience,” says Mr. Ken Sakai, Managing Director of KDDI Europe, Ltd.

“Today’s most innovative car manufacturers are leveraging IoT to deliver on the drive experience consumers are demanding. Following extensive consultancy and a pilot with KDDI, we have delivered on a tailor-made IoT platform that will enable innovative connected services to provide drivers with enhanced levels of safety and convenience,” says Valerie Cussac, senior vice president, Smart Mobility Services, Orange Business Services.

“With the latest development of the MyMazda App, starting with our first electric vehicle, the Mazda MX-30, we are introducing connected car services across Europe that will remove the barriers between the car and the driver and create a seamless ownership experience. The platform provided by KDDI and Orange allows for a high degree of customization whilst at the same time offering highest standards in terms of performance and security,” says Martijn ten Brink, Vice President Sales & Customer Service, Mazda Motor Europe.

¹ Mazda MX-30 electricity consumption 19 kWh/100km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km (WLTP combined). Vehicles are homologated in accordance with the type approval procedure WLTP (Regulation (EU) 1151 / 2017; Regulation (EU) 2007/715).

SOURCE: Mazda