Confirmed: Honda Prelude revives iconic name with Civic Type R’s advanced suspension and chassis architecture

Honda today confirmed that the 2026 Prelude, the brand's new grand touring sports coupe set to arrive at dealers later this year, will feature the suspension, wide front and rear tracks, and Brembo front brakes from the legendary Civic Type R

Honda today confirmed that the 2026 Prelude, the brand’s new grand touring sports coupe set to arrive at dealers later this year, will feature the suspension, wide front and rear tracks, and Brembo front brakes from the legendary Civic Type R. This marks the first time the innovative dual-axis front suspension design, first introduced on the 2017 Civic Type R, will be utilized on a non-Type R model. The suspension and brake systems will be tuned exclusively for the new Prelude to deliver a sporty yet comfortable grand touring driving experience.

The first-ever electrified Prelude will be powered by the ultra-smooth, responsive and powerful Honda two-motor hybrid-electric system found in Civic hybrid, the 2025 North American Car of the Year. The award-winning hybrid system will be paired for the first time with the innovative new Honda S+ Shift system, an innovative new drive mode that further advances Linear Shift Control to enhance Prelude’s sporty yet comfortable GT experience. As a result, the new 6th-generation Prelude will deliver high levels of driver exhilaration and engagement, including unmatched driving dynamics and fun-to-drive feel – all while remaining comfortable for everyday driving.

SOURCE: Honda