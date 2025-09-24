Confirmed commercial success: Celebration of the 200,000th Peugeot 3008 produced at the Sochaux plant in the presence of the brand’s CEO, Alain Favey

The Peugeot 3008 continues its commercial success

An emblematic model of French charisma according to Peugeot, the 3008 continues to prove its commercial success in Europe month after month.

Notably, its 100% electric versions account for 22% of sales — a figure above the segment average — and the high-end GT trim has attracted 54% of buyers. In France, the Peugeot 3008 is the market leader in the C-SUV segment.

On 24th September, the Sochaux plant proudly celebrated the production of the 200,000th 3008 unit since the launch of this model in September 2023, in the presence of Alain FAVEY, CEO of Peugeot, and Manuel GENTILE, Director of the Sochaux plant.

Now more than ever, the Sochaux plant is at the heart of Peugeot’s French industrial ecosystem, which includes sites such as Douvrin (ACC, supplier of the Long Range battery), Trémery, Mulhouse and Sept-Fons. To meet the strong demand for the 3008, the brand’s historic production site employs 6,500 people across 2.5 shifts. The plant’s single assembly line stands out for its flexibility: it can produce various body styles, all types of powertrains — electric, hybrid, and internal combustion — and quickly adapt production to demand.

Since its launch, the new Peugeot 3008 has won over customers with its unique fastback SUV design, its spectacular Panoramic i-Cockpit® and benchmark-setting electric performance.

Thanks to the segment-unique modularity of the STLA Medium multi-energy platform, every customer can find the level of electrification and performance that suits them in the Peugeot 3008 range: 145 hp Hybrid, 195 hp Plug-in Hybrid and three fully electric options with Peugeot E-3008 210 hp, 230 hp Long Range — offering the best electric range on the SUV market with 700 km (WLTP mixed cycle) and 325 hp Dual Motor with all-wheel drive. All these models are benchmarks in terms of efficiency, especially the Peugeot E-3008 230 hp Long Range.

Like all Peugeot vehicles, the Peugeot 3008 benefits from the Peugeot CARE WARRANTY program, offering up to 8 years or 160,000 km of coverage (2-year manufacturer warranty + 6-year extended warranty). With each service carried out in the Peugeot network, the warranty is automatically and freely extended until the next scheduled service.

SOURCE: Stellantis