Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed – expressive concept car gives a look at the first model in the Mythos series

Radical design concept kicks off the launch of the highly exclusive Mythos series

Exciting, energising and breathtaking – the Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed concept is the highlight in the run-up to the Formula 1™ Monaco Grand Prix. The radical design of a completely open, two-seater performance car without a roof or windscreen is a tribute to motor racing. The concept car provides a preview of the first model in the highly limited Mercedes-Benz Mythos series. The world premiere of the Concept Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed took place in an exclusive setting on the sidelines of the Formula 1™ Monaco Grand Prix. The vehicle was unveiled on a floating pontoon in the harbour of the principality and also impressed Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team racing drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

“The Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed offers a glimpse of what is probably the most direct way to experience performance and driving pleasure. Radically open, neither a roof nor the windscreen separate the two passengers from the elements. You can experience light, air and passion unfiltered with all your senses. As the concept of our first Mythos vehicle, it embodies the highest level of exclusivity. Design elements such as the HALO also create a Formula 1 feeling. There is therefore no better place for its world premiere than Monaco.”

Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and Head of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes Maybach divisions

The Concept Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed celebrates the unique tradition of Mercedes‑Benz with pure and uncompromising race-car design, innovative materials and modern technology. The strictly limited series of 250 units will only be available to the most dedicated Mercedes‑Benz enthusiasts and collectors. Inspired by legendary race cars, the combination of unrivalled racing aesthetics and highly dynamic performance makes the Concept Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed a unique driving machine for connoisseurs. It embodies the “pinnacle of exclusivity” from Mercedes-Benz in the top segment.

HALO system instead of A-pillar

One highlight is the HALO system which replaces the conventional A-pillar on the vehicle. This element is a direct derivative of the premier class of motorsport and has been part of every Formula 1™ vehicle since 2018. It protects the driver’s head in the event of an accident. The name HALO describes its shape. As in Formula 1™, the safety system in the Concept Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed consists of a bracket that is connected to the body of the vehicle. This aerodynamically optimised component serves to protect the occupants, just as in Formula 1™. Included are two aerodynamically optimised helmets specially designed and manufactured for the Concept Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed. The field of vision as in Formula 1™ thus becomes a reality for two people. Neither roof, windscreen nor side windows separate them from their surroundings. The interior adds further highlights, with its unique colour and equipment concept as well as a custom clock designed by IWC Schaffhausen on the dashboard.

Design inspired by the Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar

The Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed concept is a true performance car with an extremely low silhouette. Many design features were inspired by the Mercedes‑AMG ONE hypercar – technical, sharply cut visible carbon fibre parts in the lower section of the vehicle provide a strong contrast to the sensual, rounded shapes of the upper part of the vehicle.

The design of the wheels is characterised by the unique carbon fibre cladding on the front and rear wheel covers. The rear wheel covers are completely closed to improve aerodynamics. The front wheel covers are open to optimise airflow at the front end for brake cooling and downforce.

Typical of a sports car are the long bonnet and the very low front end with a pronounced “shark nose”. The front design is similar to the Mercedes‑AMG ONE with a wide lower air intake with AMG lettering and a dark, chrome-plated Mercedes star on the soft nose. Added to this is the aerodynamically optimised, sportive bonnet with an additional air outlet. Small, transparent deflectors at the front and sides direct the wind over the cockpit.

The design team’s precision work can also be seen in the side-sill panelling with aero flics. The muscular shoulders above the wide-track rear wheels merge into the elegant boot lid and the width-emphasising rear apron.

Homage to legendary Mercedes models

Many other design details also pay homage to motorsport. The two flying buttresses behind the seats are reminiscent of legendary racing cars such as the 300 SLR, in which Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson won the 1955 Mille Miglia in Italy – with a record average speed of an incredible 157 km/h on public roads.

The eye-catching paintwork – in a colour gradient from Le Mans red to graphite grey with a black AMG pattern – alludes to the colour scheme of the victorious Mercedes car at the 1924 Targa Florio race in Sicily. It was painted red, which was typically reserved for Italian vehicles. German race cars were traditionally painted white at the time. The red paint was meant to deter local fans from impeding the car’s progress in the race. The coup worked. After 6:32:37.4 hours and a race distance of 432 kilometers, the victorious Mercedes 2-litre race car with the number 10 crossed the finish line in first place with Christian Werner behind the wheel. The number 10 can also be found on the front wings of the Concept Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed and refers to that Targa Florio victory 100 years ago.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz