Concentrated power: The new BMW X5 M50i and the new BMW X7 M50i

The two new top models in the BMW X family exude a supreme presence with a corresponding performance. Their concentrated power is generated by the new 8-cylinder petrol engine – based on BMW TwinPower Turbo technology with a maximum output of 390 kW/530 hp – built into both the BMW X5 M50i (fuel consumption combined: 10,7 – 10,5 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 243 – 238 g/km) and the BMW X7 M50i (fuel consumption combined: 11,1 – 10,9 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 252 – 248 g/km) models. More than ever before, these new top-flight engines underline the sporty nature of the latest generation of the original Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) – and the first BMW X model in the luxury segment. Both models combine the V8 engine with the intelligent BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system and a model-specific suspension technology, developed with expertise from BMW M GmbH.

Like the drive and suspension technology, the model-specific design features of the new BMW X5 M50i and the new BMW X7 M50i have passed through a consistent design process that has resulted in an absolutely breath-taking motoring experience. Moreover, the exclusive nature of the new 8-cylinder models is reflected in the extremely high quality of their standard equipment. The new BMW X5 M50i and the new BMW X7 M50i will be produced from August 2019 at the BMW plant in Spartanburg in the USA and will be available from autumn 2019.

New V8 engine with outstanding power and characteristic sound.

The 4.4 litre drive unit of the new BMW X5 M50i and the new BMW X7 M50i emphasise the characteristic features of the 8-cylinder engines in terms of power development and torque to an outstanding degree. The new V8 engine turns in a very impressive level of performance – whether you prefer cruising calmly and confidently at low engine speeds or pulling out all the performance stops and laying down some sporty acceleration manoeuvres. Several components have been upgraded since the previous engine version; these include the crankcase, cylinder barrels, pistons, crankshaft and cylinder head – and above all, the freshly updated BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The turbochargers positioned between the cylinder banks in the V compartment have been enlarged, while the direct petrol injection performs at a new maximum pressure level of 350 bar. The technology package also includes the newest versions of the fully variable VALVETRONIC valve control and variable double VANOS camshaft control.

The new V8 engine responds with great sensitivity to every movement of the accelerator pedal. The engine already generates its maximum torque of 750 Nm at 1 800 rpm – and it remains available up to an engine speed of 4 600 rpm. Accordingly, the power output is as strident as you would expect it to be. The maximum value of 390 kW/530 hp is activated between 5 500 and 6 000 rpm. As a result, the new BMW X5 M50i is able to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. The new BMW X7 M50i completes its standard sprint in 4.7 seconds.

This supreme power development is accompanied by an impressive sound progression that is generated by the standard M sport exhaust system. Using the driving experience control, the driver can choose between an extremely sporty or a more comfort-oriented mode. The sheer bandwidth of the engine’s character then becomes all the more obvious. In the SPORT and SPORT PLUS modes, not only is the characteristic curve of the accelerator pedal configured for a dynamic driving style, but the power development and remarkable sound characteristics of the V8 engine are too.

SOURCE: BMW Group