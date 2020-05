Stockdorf/Munich – May 14, 2020 – Webasto, global innovative systems partner to the automotive industry, expands its competencies in the areas of electromobility, transformation and digitization in the Supervisory and Management Board. Thus, the company’s Supervisory Board elected Dr. Rolf Bulander (61) as Chairman of the Committee at its meeting on May 13, 2020. Moreover, Arne Kolfenbach (45) assumes the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of September 1, 2020.

As Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Webasto SE, Dr. Rolf Bulander takes over from Franz-Josef Kortüm, who resigned from his position last year. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart (70), who has been a member of the Webasto Supervisory Board since April 2019, takes over the position of Deputy Chairman of the Committee from Werner Baier, great-grandson of company founder Wilhelm Baier. Since the 1970s Werner Baier has shaped the company’s history–initially as Chairman of the Management Board and later as Chairman of the Supervisory Board–and was instrumental in driving Webasto’s development into a leading global partner to the automotive industry. As a member of the Supervisory Board he will–together with Gerhard Mey–continue to represent the interests of the owners of Webasto.

In Dr. Rolf Bulander the Webasto Supervisory Board now has at its disposal a recognized expert in the automotive industry with a huge passion for mobility trends and innovative vehicle technologies. The graduate mechanical engineer previously held various management positions at Robert Bosch GmbH for over 30 years. As a member of the management board he was most recently responsible for the Mobility Solutions corporate division. “It gives me great pleasure that, in Dr. Rolf Bulander, we have been able to attract not only a specialist in the area of electromobility, but also a Chairman of the Supervisory Board with extensive know-how in the area of transformation. His knowledge and experience are of great value to the successful and sustainable future development of Webasto. In these challenging times we will continue to focus on forging ahead with him, in order to actively shape the mobility of the future”, explains Werner Baier on behalf of the owners of Webasto SE.

Arne Kolfenbach is taking over the position of Chief Financial Officer on the Webasto Management Board from Jürgen Reimer. Over the past seven years Reimer was responsible as CFO for the areas of finance and information technology. After twelve years at Webasto he is, at his own request, moving to the Diehl Group as of September 1, 2020, in order to pursue new challenges. Dr. Holger Engelmann, Chairman of the Management Board of Webasto SE, thanks his board colleague for his commitment to the company: “The Supervisory Board, my colleagues on the Management Board and myself very much regret that we will be losing Jürgen Reimer, a highly valued colleague both in terms of expertise and as a human being.” Werner Baier adds: “We would like to thank him for his long-standing and successful service as Chief Financial Officer and wish him all the best for his personal and professional future.”

Over the past 20 years Arne Kolfenbach has undertaken various commercial functions in the areas of consultancy and industry. He was employed by aerospace group Airbus since 2004, where he most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of Finance at the Connected Intelligence business unit and was responsible for the Digital Transformation Office of the Defense and Space Division. Chairman of the Management Board Engelmann is pleased to welcome the new board colleague: “In addition to Arne Kolfenbach’s exceptional expert knowledge in the areas of finance, controlling and corporate management, we will also profit from his experience in complex major international projects, in digital fields of business and with start-ups. As a long-standing executive of an international group of companies, he moreover brings with him a great deal of know how in intercultural collaboration and corporate transformation.”

Overview of the Webasto SE Supervisory and Executive Boards:

Since May 13, 2020, the Supervisory Board of Webasto SE is composed as follows: Dr. Rolf Bulander (Chairman), Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart (Deputy Chairman), Werner Baier and Gerhard Mey as representatives of the owning family, together with Reinhard Bersch and Mirco Eschrich as employee representatives.

From September 1, 2020, the Management Board of Webasto SE is composed as follows: Dr. Holger Engelmann (Chairman), Matthias Arleth (Deputy Chairman), Freddy Geeraerds and Arne Kolfenbach.

SOURCE: Webasto